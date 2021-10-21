Final matric exams: Class of 2021 ready despite Covid-19 hassles

SANews

Chairperson of the Select Committee on Education and Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture, Elleck Nchabeleng, welcomed assurance that the class of 2021 is ready for the upcoming matric exams.

The Department of Basic Education has, despite uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and other disturbances, confirmed that all preparation is on track for the final examinations

Matric exams: Preperations

Commendable work despite pandemic

Parliament on Wednesday said the department’s “work has been commendable” in light of the pandemic, which made planning difficult and hampered the committee’s monitoring work

Nchabeleng also praised teachers who, “over and above their teaching duties, have had to fulfil the roles of parents and healthcare workers, while dealing with the strain of living through a pandemic”.

He said the committee appreciates the support given to learners “both inside and outside the classroom”, and also commended the anti-bullying and Woza Matrics Campaigns.

Projects and campaigns

In addition, the National Schools Hygiene Programme has made measurable strides since its recent launch in Cape Town, Nchabeleng added.

“[The Committee] appreciates what the department has been able to report [and will hold] the department accountable once the parliamentary recess period to accommodate the upcoming local elections is over.”

Earlier this month, Minister Angie Motshekga confirmed 735,677 learners and 128,451 part-time candidates will sit for their final Grade 12 examination in 2021.

All systems go for matric exams

Addressing the media in Pretoria, Motshekga said her department was ready to run credible matric exams for the class of 2021, unlike last year when reports of exam paper leaks emerged.

She said all nine provinces have indicated their state of readiness and it is all-systems-go for examinations in the second year of Covid-19-affected examinations.

“This is the grade 11s of 2020 that couldn’t complete the curriculum, they only came back to school after July. And this year they had to spend almost every possible day and hour to be taught,” she said.

NOW READ: Four tips to help your teen cope with matric exam stress

Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe