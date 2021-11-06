News

6 Nov 2021
Fatal head-on collision claims four lives in Limpopo

The N1 South pass and the Baobab tollgate was temporarily closed.

Photo: Limpopo Transport Department

Four people have been confirmed dead following a head-on collision along the N1 south near the Baobab Tollgate in Limpopo.

As reported by Review Observer, the “collision involved a heavy motor vehicle and small truck”.

Limpopo horror crash:

Four dead, driver injured

Media liaison officer for the Limpopo Transport Department, Mike Maringa, said the accident took place near the Baobab tollgate when the driver of the truck allegedly tried to overtake a Kia.

The small truck crashed into the oncoming truck. Maringa said the “driver and three passengers from the small truck were killed on impact”.

ALSO READ: Seven killed in horror Limpopo crash [PICS]

Lanes temporarily closed

Meanwhile, the driver of the heavy motor vehicle sustained serious injuries.

“All lanes are temporarily closed and motorists using the N1 to or from Musina are advised to be patient or use alternative routes”.

This is a developing story. Article originally appeared on The Review Observer, a division of Caxton CTP publishers and printers Ltd.

