Sarah Baartman municipality mayor Mzimkhulu Njadayi passes on

Citizen Reporter

The mayor of the Sarah Baartman municipality, Mzimkhulu Njadayi, has passed on just a week after assuming his new position.

Njandayi reportedly passed on after collapsing at a council meeting on Wednesday.

Condolences have been pouring in since his passing.

“It is with profound sadness and shock that we inform you of the sudden passing of the Executive Mayor of Sarah Baartman District Municipality, Cllr Mzimkhulu (Scara) Njadayi. On behalf of the Sarah Baartman District Municipality, we send our condolences to the Njadayi family, his colleagues in the African National Congress (ANC) and all political leaders across the length and breadth of this country,” said the municipality in a statement.

It said it would share more details after consultation with his family.