Locals feel short changed as Implats keeps probe internal

Faced with glaring evidence of non-adherence to transformation in line with the Mining Charter, Impala Platinum (Implats) has resolved to look into matters itself, rather than be subjected to an independent investigation.

In its response to growing calls from the North A Economic Forum for an inquiry into platinum-rich Ga-Luka village, company secretary and ethics officer Tebogo Llale said the company viewed the allegations “in a serious light”.

In a letter to independent auditing firm Executive Outcomes, Llale said: “As a responsible corporate citizen, we wish

to assure you that we view the allegations made by your client in a serious light.

“The Impala Platinum Holdings Limited Group of Companies [Implats Group] has entrenched governance processes

supported by policies and procedures to deal with the concerns raised by your client.

“Towards this, executive management has requested an investigation to be conducted by Implats internal audit function on the allegations alluded to by your clients in the series of newspaper articles.”

Implats budgeted billions of rands for local community development in line with the Mining Charter, residents have

claimed to have been shortchanged.

They claim the company failed to implement principles of the charter, which requires mining companies to develop residential villages around operations and adhere to preferential procurement.

They appointed auditing firm Executive Outcomes to probe grievances, which included that:

All contractors falling outside tier one be merged with local small-, micro- and medium-sized enterprises for enterprise development purposes and, if possible, partnerships be established.

A forensic audit be conducted and Impala and implicated personnel abide by the investigation.

There be a breakdown explanation of Impala’s R8.9 billion annual procurement spend, with local companies demanding participation in the R7.5 billion reserved for white companies.

Llale wrote in a letter to Executive Outcomes executive director Eeben Barlow: “Your clients are invited … to assist the above investigation by reporting their concerns, together with all and any proof of the untested allegations at the Impala Rustenburg operation…

“Your client’s contribution will be of immense value in informing the scope of the internal audit process and will assist us in ensuring the process is as holistic as possible.”

