Siyanda Ndlovu
Digital Journalist
2 minute read
3 Dec 2021
5:00 am
News

Locals feel short changed as Implats keeps probe internal

Implats has resolved to look into matters itself, rather than be subjected to an independent investigation.

Picture: iStock
Faced with glaring evidence of non-adherence to transformation in line with the Mining Charter, Impala Platinum (Implats) has resolved to look into matters itself, rather than be subjected to an independent investigation. In its response to growing calls from the North A Economic Forum for an inquiry into platinum-rich Ga-Luka village, company secretary and ethics officer Tebogo Llale said the company viewed the allegations “in a serious light”. In a letter to independent auditing firm Executive Outcomes, Llale said: “As a responsible corporate citizen, we wishto assure you that we view the allegations made by your client in a serious...

