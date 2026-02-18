News

WATCH: Springs residents dig up a cattle kraal in search of Gold

By Shaun Holland

18 February 2026

Rumours of gold discovery in Payneville drive crowds to dig without permits, threatening water, sanitation, and land stability in Springs.

Panning for gold in Springs

Sand to be paanned at Gugulethu informal settlement for gold at a pond next to the kraal in Springs, 17 February 2026, after rumours of Gold rush gold rush spread that gold lay beneath the area. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Hundreds of residents descended on the Payneville informal settlement in Springs on 17 February 2026 after rumours of a gold discovery triggered a sudden digging rush.

Video from the scene shows a man digging up soil and washing it with water in his search for gold.

Other crowds are excavating the ground inside a cattle kraal, leaving behind deep pits and mounds of soil.

VIDEO:

The digging reportedly began last week after word spread that gold particles had been found in the area.

Since then, the site has transformed from a grazing enclosure into an informal dig zone operating without permits, safety controls, or environmental protections.

The rush has disrupted daily life, placing pressure on already limited water and sanitation resources.

Residents say they are concerned about safety risks, unstable ground, and possible soil contamination that could affect future use of the land.

Panning for gold in Springs
A gold panner at Gugulethu informal settlement searching for gold at a pond next to the kraal in Springs, 17 February 2026, after rumours of a gold rush spread that gold lay beneath the area. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Parliament has also raised concerns about the pace of the response. Mineral Resources Portfolio Committee chairperson Mikateko Mahlaule called for stronger intervention and coordinated enforcement.

Community leaders are scheduled to meet with residents to discuss restrictions and risk awareness while authorities prepare further action.

Attendance at the site appeared to decline after official visits earlier this week.

Officials continue to warn that unregulated digging poses serious dangers, urging residents to pursue safer, legal economic opportunities instead.

PICTURE GALLERY: Gold fever grips Springs as unemployed hope to strike it rich

