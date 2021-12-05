Daily news update: Load shedding, Brian Hlongwa arrest warrant and India tour greenlight

Citizen Reporter

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Picture: iStock

Eskom says it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 9pm on Saturday until 5am on Monday.

“Should there be any further deterioration in the power system, load shedding might be required to be implemented earlier,” Eskom said in a statement.

The power utility said stage 2 load shedding was necessary due to the loss of a unit each at the Medupi, Arnot and Kendal power stations in the morning.

A unit returning to service at Tutuka power station was also delayed, Eskom further said.

Former Gauteng health MEC and ANC Chief Whip in the Gauteng Legislature, Brian Hlongwa. Picture: Gallo Images

Former Gauteng Health MEC Brian Hlongwa is finally expected to be arrested this week, over graft claims dating back more than a ten years.

While the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Saturday declined to comment, well-placed sources from within the country’s criminal justice system this week confirmed to The Citizen that arrest warrants had been issued for Hlongwa, along with various other individuals and entities.

The Citizen understands his camp has been informed, but Hlongwa on Saturday insisted he knew nothing about his pending arrest.

“I’ve not heard anything,” he said.

A Covid-19 patient being treated at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital, 11 January 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

As of Saturday, 4 December, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 3,020,569 with 16,366 new cases identified, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed.

This represents a 23.8% positivity rate.

Twenty-one more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 89,965.

A further 110 hospital admissions were reported in the past 24 hours.

The total number of vaccines administered in the country so far stands at 26,324,383.

Picture: iStock

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has launched an investigation into an incident where a police officer killed his wife and then committed suicide.

The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday in Springbok, Northern Cape.

Around 6am, police received information that the 39-year-old officer had shot his wife and wounded another man – aged 24 – who had been with her.

Several cartridges were retrieved from the scene of the shooting and the sergeant’s vehicle. Police also seized one 9mm pistol gun with one magazine containing some life bullets.

The wife’s phone was also retrieved, which was found in the officer’s vehicle.

Eskom offices in Bellville, Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The Pretoria High Court ruled in favour of Eskom in its bid to have the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s (Nersa’s) decision to reject the power utility’s 2022/23 revenue application set aside as unlawful.

In a statement released on Friday, Eskom confirmed that Judge Jody Kollapen ordered Nersa to adjudicate on Eskom’s electricity tariff application by February next year.

Kollapen ruled that this must be adjudicated in line with the multi-year pricing determination (MYPD) methodology published in 2016.

The court also ruled that the methodology remains valid, until replaced by an alternative process.

‘Podcast and Chill’ host MacGyver Mukwevho. Picture: YouTube

YouTube series Podcast and Chill has lost yet another sponsor following their recent remarks on air.

Amstel Lager announced its decision to withdrew their partnership with the show after co-hosts MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho and Sol Phenduka’s comments regarding a transgender woman on a recent episode.

“The Amstel brand, locally and globally, is centred around friendship and inclusion of all people, regardless of gender, race or sexual orientation, without discrimination, and we distance ourselves from any transphobic and homophobic views.

“We have officially parted ways with ’Podcast and Chill with MacG’ and will no longer be a partner as of 1 December 2021,” Amstel said in a the statement.

The Proteas will be in action against India in December and January, after the tour was confirmed on Saturday. Picture: Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images

Cricket South Africa confirmed on Saturday that the India Tour to South Africa will continue as originally scheduled.

There will however be a few adjustment made to the logistical arrangements, such as the arrival time of the India team.

India will now arrive in South Africa a week later than originally scheduled, to allow for effective logistical planning, according to a statement by CSA.

The tour will take place inside a bio-secure environment.

India will play three Tests and three One Day Internationals against the Proteas. However, the four scheduled T20 matches will be rescheduled in the new year, and played at a later time.