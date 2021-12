It’s accepted Nelson Mandela has secured a place in heaven, so it’s natural to presume FW de Klerk is enjoying the same privilege. They’ve already shared the Peace Prize, so why not a happy haven for good folk? And it’s a given Madiba was at the golden entrance to welcome his old contemporary. “Hello, FW, good to see you. Before you find your space reserved by St Peter, the superintendent of all floating units, follow me to Cloud Nine. Sounds better than Robben Island 466/64, eh?” “So what have you been up to, Nelson? Without politics it must be quite...

It’s accepted Nelson Mandela has secured a place in heaven, so it’s natural to presume FW de Klerk is enjoying the same privilege.

They’ve already shared the Peace Prize, so why not a happy haven for good folk?

And it’s a given Madiba was at the golden entrance to welcome his old contemporary.

“Hello, FW, good to see you. Before you find your space reserved by St Peter, the superintendent of all floating units, follow me to Cloud Nine. Sounds better than Robben Island 466/64, eh?”

“So what have you been up to, Nelson? Without politics it must be quite boring up here.”

“Not at all, FW. I keep bumping into my Winnie. Sorry, floating past her (can’t get used to the jargon), and we spend much time waxing nostalgic.”

“Do you bring up the subject of Stompie and her soccer mates?”

“No, no, FW, here we stick to the good things – the whole point of being here. That’s why I won’t mention your faux paux about apartheid not being a crime against humanity.”

“So, in other words, if I bump into, sorry, float by Marike, I shouldn’t ask her about her murder? And I’d so much want to tell her how sorry I am for the way it turned out for her.”

“By all means, say you’re sorry – that’s a good attribute and acceptable. I mean, I had to say sorry to Winnie for neglecting her when she needed me most. Politics consumed me.”

“I take it we can’t discuss the mess your party has made of the country? Or how the poor are even poorer – despite having the vote? Or parliamentary sessions turning into brawls?”

“Please, stop. You’re spoiling a good friendship – and it’s not permissible. Let’s concentrate on the good. Here we are, hop on to a Comfy Cloud, the latest furniture piece. We’re lucky to have the Master Carpenter always on

hand to keep up with modern trends.”

For the next hour (although time means nothing in their new habitat) the two pals sat in silence. If the truth be told, outside of politics, they hadn’t much to chat about.

Perhaps the expected arrival of crooner Theuns Jordaan will occupy their time. In fact, if he were to break loose with Beaufort Wes, every cloud is sure to come alive.