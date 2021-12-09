How impoverished Kanana villagers are overlooked by Implats on business opportunities

Brian Sokutu

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (Implats) owned 16 Shaft, may be a towering mining operation above the hills in the North West village of Kanana, but to the impoverished locals, it is synonymous with misery – not seen as the true pillar of empowerment, in line with stipulations of the Mining Charter.

Spending a few minutes at the “the suppliers’ gate” with executive members of the Kanana Business Forum (KBF), next to Implat’s multi-billion-rand worth flagship shaft, provides you with insight on why KBF members are seething with anger, with opportunities lost right in front of their eyes.

From engineering companies to meat suppliers, The Citizen saw several Gauteng, Free State and Limpopo-registered business vehicles, making their way through the gate to deliver goods at the shaft, without a single local company seen.

Despite being frustrated, KBF chair Sam Nong, said he has not yet thrown in the towel in the struggle to realise true local business empowerment.

Nong spoke of how far the KBF has come with Implats.

Nong: “In terms of the Mining Charter, nothing has been done.

“No charter targets are being met, having had the same issue with Mining Charter 3.

“We are classified as the locals of the locals – supposed to be given first preference, but nothing is really happening.

ALSO READ: Implats remain defensive over broken promises in platinum rich NW

“The only time you will hear of a local company benefiting is when one of the senior guys in the mine have shares in that company or are friends with shareholders of the preferred bidder.

“Or they could be hand-picked to partner with an established white-owned company.

“They become a BEE (black economic empowerment) partner – getting salaries, without knowing anything about their shareholding and equity – not being part of the official documentation.

“It is a really serious problem.

“We have exhausted all other avenues, which included writing to the mineral resources portfolio committee in Parliament, he director-general, the minister and the deputy president, but nothing has been forthcoming.

“We have even written to former Implats board member Sidney Mufamadi, but nothing has been forthcoming.

“We are dealing with a big giant, with top management saying we are dealing with a big elephant, which takes time to turn.

“It is an Afrikaner institution which is not easily cracked, but we are willing to take it all the way.”

In a memorandum the KBF delivered to the regional offices of the Department of Mineral Resources last November, it demanded the immediate suspension of 16 Shaft license to operate in Kanana.

ALSO READ: Implats being probed for alleged violations of Mining Charter

Read part of the memorandum: “We are submitting this memorandum fully conscious of the politically toxic virus, a virus which has become a tradition of government – of accepting community memorandums and providing sick answers.

“We are aware that most demands contained in memorandums submitted by communities affected by mining in our country, have not been responded to, but instead police violence and arrest of community members, has been the only answer.

“We Greater Kanana Buiness Forum submit this memorandum, fully conscious of the fact that it might be ignored by a govenment that always claims to be democratic.

“We are aware that neither the Chamber of Mines, the Minister of Mineral Resources, the Office of the President or the Planning Commission, will ever give respect to the demands of mining affected communities as has always been the case.”

Picture: Brian Sokutu

The memorandum also called for the:

Implats to provide copies of the social and labour pans from the start of 16 Shaft to date.

Disbandment of the bureaucratic vendor committee forum, which made it difficult for the local SMME (small medium and micro enterprises) to gain opportunities.

Provision of a list of all service providers currently contracted by the mine.

Co-option of local companies to underground mining, to transfer skills.

Reshuffling of management staff – in particular Manie Prinsloo who is a racist and lacks frontline qualities.

Despite several engagements with Implats top management, nothing positive has been achieved.

Said Nong: “The shaft was supposed to benefit us positively, but it has brought negative things into our community – like a high rate of teenage pregnancies, because young women would be easily tempted to fall in love with mineworkers here, so that they can provide for their families.

“Despite having engaged with top management, what has added to this problem is our community leadership.

“We are part of the royal Bafokeng nation, which forms part of the problem, because Impala finds comfort in dealing with the leadership – who are supposed to represent us here, pushing the community development agenda – but that never happens.

“They have now turned to become business people, being given opportunities in most instances.

“Mining management prefer to talk to the leadership. We have decided to lead this initiative because the people that are supposed to lead have failed us.

ALSO READ: Locals feel short-changed as Implats keeps probe internal

“This shaft started about 2005 when they spent R7.6 billion for the development of the shaft.

“When we asked, out of the R7.6 billion, how many local companies benefitted out of that budget, the answer was zero.

“We spoke to William Mdluli, the surface engineer, on how many engineering companies were on his data base.

“He said he did not know us and we needed to start a fresh relationship. He had over 200 companies in his database.

“Mdluli confidently said there were more than 200 companies that daily did business with Impala

“You just look at this guy passing with a van, he is a supplier from the Free State.

“This is like watching a horror movie. Just sit here and observe for five minutes to see what we’re talking about.”

Implats has refuted claims of racism in its procurement processes and opted to institute an internal investigation into allegations of lack of transformation.

brians@citizen.co.za