Impala Platinum: Workers back on the job while stakeholders ‘mine’ for solutions

Labour Department steps in to engage with Impala Platinum and NUM to find viable solutions to issues which prompted the 2023 sit-in strike.

The Gold One mine, in Springs (pictured), as well as the Impala Bafokeng Platinum mine, were both hit by sit-in strike action in 2023. Photo: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Impala Platinum Mine (Implats) spokesperson Johan Theron expressed confidence that the challenging phase of strike action was behind them thanks to the collaborative efforts of Impala Bafokeng Platinum management and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).

In a statement, Theron acknowledged that significant strides had been made since last year’s labour unrest when more than 2 200 platinum miners staged a sit-in underground in December.

Impala Bafokeng Platinum: Work attendance, NUM engagement

“After the sit-in last year, we had normal attendance last week. On Monday and Tuesday, however, there was only a 60% turnout at the north and south shafts this week.

“But, following interventions by NUM and management over the past few days, we have once again reported normal attendance,” the Implats spokesperson explained.

ALSO READ: ‘We found the perpetrators,’ Gold One legal says as it fires 401 workers

“We are confident that we have overcome the challenges, set a path for constructive worker/employer engagement with NUM, and can now focus on restoring the business amid the prevailing low metal prices to protect as many jobs as possible,” Theron stated.

Gold One fires 401 mineworkers

The news follows a day after Gold One’s Modder East operation, in Springs, terminated the employment of 401 mineworkers believed to have taken part in illegal strikes towards the end of last year.

NUM has since disputed the dismissal process, claiming that proper procedures were not followed.

Gold One head of legal, Ziyaad Hassam, clarified that a comprehensive investigation led to the identification of actual perpetrators involved in the October and December sit-in strikes.

Hassam assured that each dismissed employee was given the opportunity to attend a disciplinary hearing before termination.

Impala Platinum: Labour Department steps in

Amid the controversy, Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi, engaged with key stakeholders to assess the aftermath of strikes in the mining industry.

Theron clarified that the meeting, which included the NUM, World Federation of Trade Unions (Waftu), and Impala Bafokeng Platinum management, was primarily for fact-finding purposes and to offer necessary support.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s a very critical situation’- Gold One miners reportedly ‘running out of food’

The Department of Employment and Labour said it committed to constructive engagement with all parties to find viable solutions.

Interventions

It mentioned that the minister would consider possible interventions once due processes were followed to resolve the impasse and facilitate the return of workers to their duties.

In addition to discussions with unions, Nxesi advocated for direct talks with workers to raise awareness on crucial issues, such as health and safety, workers’ rights, avoidance of mass retrenchments, capacity building, training of shop stewards, and the overall role of unions.

The commitment to dialogue and resolution was emphasised as the path forward in addressing the complex challenges faced by the mining sector.