Lesufi says Dunga is fit for purpose, but the ANC in Ekurhuleni says something else

The ANC in Ekurhuleni not only fired Dunga as finance MMC but also reduced the EFF's power on the mayoral committee.

Questions have been raised about why Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has appointed EFF’s Nkululeko Dunga as MEC for finance despite his dismissal from the City of Ekurhuleni for allegedly failing to carry out his duties.

Dunga was fired by the Ekurhuleni mayor, Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, last year, where he occupied the position of MMC for finance.

The ANC in Ekurhuleni appeared to support Xhakaza’s decision.

Following the State of the City Address earlier this year, the party criticised Dunga’s leadership when he was in charge of the City of Ekurhuleni’s finances.

“The ANC unequivocally welcomes the forensic investigation into the chemical toilet tender, as part of a decisive and uncompromising effort to root out corruption, maladministration, and any abuse of public resources. We further note that the security tender, which is also under serious scrutiny, has been referred to the Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC) for firm and appropriate action following the outcomes of a forensic investigation.

“This is a matter the ANC had sharply raised as early as 2023, during the period when the MMC for finance portfolio was under the leadership of EFF’s Nkululeko Dunga.

“Our consistent call for accountability and transparency underscores the ANC’s principled stance against governance failures and our unwavering commitment to protecting public resources,” said the ANC in Ekurhuleni in a statement.

A big surprise

Sources inside the ANC in Ekurhuleni told The Citizen on Thursday that the leadership in that region found Lesufi’s decision “surprising”, given the concerns they had raised about Dunga. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity.

The ANC in Ekurhuleni has even gone so far as to label the EFF’s councillors corrupt.

Why appoint Dunga?

On Thursday, Lesufi was questioned on Newzroom Afrika about his decision to appoint Dunga despite him being red-flagged by the Ekurhuleni mayor. He said the two had differences, but what mattered was “skill, capability, talent and political grasp”.

“He was the MMC of finance. The differences that they had was not about finances; the differences that they had were political differences. I presided over those discussions; I sat in [the] meeting during those discussions. I know why they differed, and I know why he had to relieve him from his responsibilities. On the basis of that, it is not something that I think I cannot manage,” he said.

“If the executive mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni felt this thing can’t be managed, I am of the view that I can manage it,” he added.

Did Lesufi have another option?

Lesufi told the channel that he had no choice but to appoint Dunga since he needed the EFF’s support to pass this year’s budget.

He said that without the EFF’s support, the entire budget was going to be declared irregular.

“It was going to be catastrophic,” he said.

Lesufi said he tried negotiating with other parties, such as ActionSA and the DA, for their support, but this did not yield any positive results. Both parties recently told The Citizen that they have never engaged in negotiations with Lesufi.

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DA accuses Lesufi of being selfish

Meanwhile, the DA’s Solly Msimanaga believes that Lesufi’s controversial decision to appoint Dunga is centred around his own political survival in the ANC.

“This decision by Premier Lesufi will not benefit the residents of Gauteng. It will draw the EFF into the executive for him to have an alliance ahead of the local government elections later this year.

“Lesufi’s desperation to push against the ANC’s national leadership and the government of national unity (GNU) is taking him to new heights. He has paid a high price to the EFF to save his position and Ekurhuleni.

“Instead of focusing on ensuring that all municipalities in the province function properly and can deliver basic services, he has given in to the threats made by the EFF to destabilise the province, after Dunga was removed as the MMC for Finance in the City of Ekurhuleni,” he said.

Political analysis

Theo Neethling, a political analyst, told The Citizen that Lesufi’s decision to appoint Dunga marks a significant and symbolically loaded development in South African coalition politics.

“The move reflects both immediate governance pressures and longer-term political positioning by the ANC. Firstly, the scale of the portfolio – over R180 billion – brings an important political dimension to Lesufi’s decision.

“Assigning such a significant budget to an EFF representative could serve as a calculated risk-sharing exercise. On the one hand, it integrates the EFF into governance responsibility, making it accountable for delivery and fiscal management. On the other hand, it tests the EFF’s capacity to govern at a higher level.

“This may benefit the ANC politically: if governance improves, the coalition gains credibility; if it falters, the EFF shares in the political cost,” he said.

Neethling said this dynamic reflects a sophisticated coalition logic in which political responsibility is deliberately distributed. “At the most immediate level, Lesufi’s decision appears motivated by the need to stabilise governance in Gauteng during what he termed a period of instability in the seventh administration.

“By bringing the EFF into the executive, Lesufi may be attempting to broaden the governing base and reduce the risk of legislative gridlock. Including a party that holds meaningful representation in the provincial legislature can help secure support for budgets, policy priorities, and administrative continuity.

“From this perspective, the appointment of Dunga is less about ideology and more about arithmetic: ensuring sufficient backing to govern effectively.

“Secondly, Lesufi’s move may also be interpreted as part of a broader ANC strategy to diversify coalition partners and avoid overdependence on any single party,” he said.

Neetling said Dunga’s appointment could also be linked to local government coalitions in Gauteng.

“By elevating Dunga to provincial level, Lesufi could be seen as both neutralising local conflict and transforming a contentious municipal figure into a provincial stakeholder.

“This move may help stabilise relations between the ANC and EFF in Gauteng’s municipalities by demonstrating that cooperation can yield tangible political rewards. It also removes a flashpoint in Ekurhuleni while strengthening provincial collaboration. Politically, the move can therefore be interpreted in multiple ways.”

EFF reacts to appointment

Meanwhile, the EFF has welcomed the decision to appoint Dunga to the finance position.

“This appointment marks a progressive step towards strengthening governance in the province and ensuring stability within the administration. It further confirms the EFF’s participation in the government of provincial unity, in line with our long-standing organisational principle that we will form part of government at both provincial and national levels, provided that our key principles are upheld.

“These include the seven non-negotiable cardinal pillars of the EFF, and the clear exclusion of racist organisations such as the DA and VF Plus from governance arrangements,” the party said.

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