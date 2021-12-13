UPDATE: Ramaphosa still showing mild Covid symptoms

Siyanda Ndlovu

On Monday afternoon, President Cyril Ramaphosa was still showing mild symptoms of Covid-19 following the news of his positive test results on Sunday.

This was revealed in a short statement released by the Minister in Presidency Mondli Gungubele on Monday.

“The President remains in good spirits and continues to present with mild symptoms,” reads the statement.

It said that Ramaphosa has since passed on a message of appreciation for the well wishes he has been receiving from various quarters.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa appreciates the well wishes he is receiving from various quarters following his Covid-19 positive result.

“The President’s infection is causing him to delay a vaccine booster shot which he was scheduled to receive this week.”

Ramaphosa’s office on Sunday said that he was receiving treatment for mild symptoms and was feeling unwell after leaving the state memorial service in honour of former deputy president FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier in the day.

Ramaphosa said his own infection served as a caution to all people in the country to be vaccinated and remain vigilant against exposure.

“President reiterates his call to everyone in the country to be vaccinated, as vaccination dramatically reduces the chances of serious illness, hospitalisation or death,” reads Gungubele’s statement.

Those who have been in contact with the president have been urged to look out for symptoms or get tested.

Ramaphosa testing positive for Covid-19 seems to have ignited the topic of whether vaccines work, with many South Africans seemingly still hesitant to take the jab.

Here are some vaccine myths and facts

Myth 1: Vaccines were rushed

The vaccine was developed very quickly. This was possible because the vaccine technology had been in development for many years. When the genetic information of Covid-19 was identified, the process began quickly.

There were sufficient resources to fund the research and social media made it easier to recruit participants for the clinical trials. Because SARS-CoV-2 is contagious, it was easy to tell whether the vaccine worked or not.

Myth 2: Vaccines will change my DNA

The vaccine does not work on the DNA of the body. Some people think that because some of the vaccines are made using RNA technology, that means the RNA will interact with the DNA. That is not how it works.

Myth 3: Vaccines have microchips

There is no vaccine “microchip” and there is no evidence to support claims that such a move is planned. Receiving a vaccine will not allow people to be tracked and personal information will not be entered into a database.

Myth 4: Businesses and government are pushing vaccines for proﬁt

The Covid-19 pandemic impacted economies across the globe and the fastest way to return to normal life is through ensuring that the majority of the population is protected from the virus.

Vaccines are the simplest and most effective way for the economy to be restored, with government committed to saving lives as well as livelihoods.