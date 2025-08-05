Vaccine fear is hurting children

With measles cases surging and young lives at stake, anti-vaccine misinformation is reversing decades of medical progress across the globe.

No doubt anti-vaxxers will say we’re just paid shills for “Big Pharma” – repeating what they’ve seen on social media – but the reality is that vaccine hesitancy is seeing a big comeback of diseases once well on their way to being eradicated.

Thanks to the social media vector and the high-profile appointment of the world’s chief anti-vaxxer, Robert F Kennedy Jnr, as head of health in the US, vaccine conspiracies are convincing many parents that jabs will harm their children.

So, we have measles outbreaks from Texas to Liverpool and now Romania, as the herd immunity conferred by anti-measles jabs wanes and more children succumb to the highly-contagious virus.

There have been some child deaths reported – and much more unnecessary suffering.

Even one death of a child because of a backward, anti science belief, is one too many.

The sad part is that the youngsters have no say in the decisions taken on their behalf by their parents.

It’s their lives that will be affected – as well as those of innocent children who may be too young to be jabbed and are vulnerable.

Vaccines do not cause autism. But not having them does cause harm.

Use your children or grandchildren to confirm that.

