Daily news update: Leaked Ramaphosa audio, Hlaudi appeals ruling and SA mourns Angie Diale

The ANC’s head of the Presidency Sibongile Besani has moved to clarify remarks made by President Cyril Ramaphosa in a leaked audio, saying Ramaphosa was not attempting to shield ANC members who have allegedly used state resources and public funds to advance their internal political campaigns.

This follows outrage on social media over the clip in which Ramaphosa – during a meeting of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) – is heard responding to ANC NEC member, Tony Yengeni, over concerns about financial contributions to his 2017 campaign for the ANC presidency, popularly known as the CR17 campaign.

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng during second day of his testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture on September 11, 2019 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Dlangamandla

Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) chief operating officer (COO), Hlaudi Motsoeneng has signalled his intention to appeal a court ruling that ordering him to pay back the public broadcaster R11.5 million.

“I would like to inform the public that I have already instructed my legal team to appeal the high court ruling,” the SABC boss said in a four-page statement.

This comes after the High Court in Johannesburg last Friday found that the SABC board’s decision to pay Motsoeneng an R11.5-million “success fee” was “unlawful and invalid”.

‘Please Step In’ host Angie Diale passes on

TV presenter Angie Diale has died. She died in the early hours of Thursday at Leratong Hospital.

“She was suffering from shortness of breath and subsequently treated at Tshepo Themba Hospital yesterday. She was later transferred to Leratong, where she sadly passed in the early hours of the morning. We kindly request to be afforded some privacy and time to deal with this sudden loss. Details of the memorial service and funeral will be confirmed at a later stage,” reads a family statement seen by Daily Sun.

Picture: iStock

The Competition Commission and South Africa’s three largest private pathology groups, Pathcare, Lancet and Ampath, have agreed to the price reduction of Covid-19 Rapid Antigen tests to no more than R150 inclusive of VAT with immediate effect.

The price reduction will remain in effect for two years from the date of confirmation of the consent agreements as orders of the Competition Tribunal.

This is a second successive price reduction in less than 14 days.

Healthcare workers administer the first batch of Johnson and Johnson vaccines at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, 17 February 2021, as health workers receive the first jabs of the vaccine in the fight against the coronvirus pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega

The second dose of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine has been approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) as the country battles the new Omicron variant.

In a statement released on Thursday, Saphra indicated that it approved the use of J&J vaccine as second dose or booster shot.

“Sahpra reviewed the safety and efficacy data provided and has subsequently approved the Covid-19 vaccines [J&J] second dose/booster dose,” the regulator said.

The booster shot can be administered to people over the age of 18 at least two months after receiving the initial single dose of the vaccine.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba (L) with the party’s KwaZulu-Natal chairperson, Dr Makhosi Khoza. Picture: Supplied

ActionSA’s KwaZulu-Natal leader Makhosi Khoza is set to step back from her leadership role to focus on her new job as the chairperson of the Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC) in the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality.

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba made the announcement on Thursday in a statement.

Mashaba said Khoza’s election to the position of chair of the MPAC was a critical role in the fight against corruption and malfeasance in eThekwini.

ANC struggle stalwart and trade unionist Lillian Diedericks. Picture: Twitter

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is mourning the death of ANC struggle stalwart and trade unionist, Lillian Diedericks, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 96.

The DA’s Women’s Network (DAWN) in the Eastern Cape, said on Thursday it was deeply saddened by Diedericks’ death.

Diedericks was a leader of the liberation struggle and a freedom fighter who took a stand against the former apartheid regime. In 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa awarded her with the Order of Luthuli in honour of her contribution to South Africa’s liberation struggle.

Picture File: Boys from the Xhosa tribe who have undergone a circumcision ceremony sit near Qunu on June 30, 2013. (AFP PHOTO / CARL DE SOUZA)

The death toll of young initiates this initiation season in the Eastern Cape has increased to 34, the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) confirmed on Thursday.

The CRL Rights Commission briefed the media in Johannesburg after it held a meeting on Wednesday with officials from the Eastern Cape provincial government on the alarming deaths of initiates during the summer initiation season.