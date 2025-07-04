Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 4 July 2025

By Themba Siwela

4 July 2025

Could the EFF and DA be set to burst Ramaphosa's balloon?

cartoon Ramaphosa Malema Steenhuisen

EFF leader Julius Malema has threatened to vote with the DA in a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Earlier this week, DA federal chairperson Helen Zille said her party was considering a motion of no confidence vote against Ramaphosa.

Malema then said he would support this.

“The motion of no confidence will come, we will vote with the DA. Then, when it is time to elect a president, we will abstain and the ANC will lose.”

This has also been seen by some as the EFF trying to pressure the ANC into cooperating with it.

