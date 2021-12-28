Daily news update: Tutu to be cremated, Steenhuisen pleads NYE case, rain halts SA-India Test

Citizen Reporter

The funeral of South Africa’s anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu will take place at the St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town on Saturday, 1 January 2022.

St George’s, also known as the ‘People’s Cathedral’, played a vital role in the resistance against apartheid.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said that South Africans’ morale needs a boost and ending curfew would achieve that. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to support the economy and end curfew before New Year’s Eve.

South Africa’s current curfew during level 1 lockdown is between midnight and 4am. This will affect most New Year’s Eve festivities.

Picture: iStock

According to the SA Weather Service (Saws), it’s going to be a cloudy and rainy day on 27 December, with flooding and an 80% probability of widespread rainfall across South Africa.

In addition, a cold front is approaching the south-western coastal regions, which will usher in heavy rainfall across the central, northern and eastern parts of the country as well.

As soon as your kids learn to stop sticking coins and notes in their mouths, you can start explaining the basics of money to them. Picture for illustration: iStock

Being financially savvy, budgeting and responsible saving are all skills that you can learn at any stage of your life.

As many financial advisors love to say, it is never too late to start being financially responsible.

Amanda Dupont (inset), Jub Jub (centre), Masechaba Khumalo (inset). Pictures: Instagram

Jub Jub’s mother, Jackie Kabi Mpambane (popularly known as Mama Jackie), has sought an urgent interdict against media personalities Amanda Dupont and Masechaba Khumalo (formerly Ndlovu), in an effort to stop them from speaking about her publicly.

This comes just weeks after she demanded an apology from them.

Rain prevented any early play on day two of the first Test between the Proteas and India in Centurion on Monday. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Rain prevented any play before lunch on the second day of the first world championship Test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Monday.

The umpires decided to call an early lunch half an hour earlier than scheduled.

The 190 kW Amarok is ready to take on any hot hatch at the traffic light.

Two-thousand-and-twenty-one was an interesting year for the South African motoring landscape.

Some things changed, like an acceleration towards greener cars, while others stayed the same like Toyota topping the monthly sales charts.