WATCH: Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s funeral service on New Year’s Day

Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s funeral service will be held at St Georges Cathedral on New Year’s Day. His remains will be cremated and interred at the Cathedral’s mausoleum.

Archbishop Tutu’s Funeral

The Arch’s body will arrive at the Cathedral in Cape Town at 08:30am, and Archbishop Makgoba will lead the funeral service.

For his funeral, Tutu picked as a guiding quote the scripture from the New Testament’s Gospel of St. John where Jesus addresses his disciples after their last supper.

It reads: “This is my commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you.”

The Archbishop – a globally venerated theologian, anti-apartheid campaigner and Nobel Peace Prize laureate – passed away on Sunday, 26 December 2021.

Watch Archbishop Tutu’s funeral service

The funeral service stream included below will go live at 10am.

Category 1 state funeral

Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared that the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu will be accorded an official Category 1 state funeral.

The decision was made based on the “recognition of the late Archbishop Emeritus’ distinguished life and invaluable contribution to the nation”, the Presidency said.

The distinguishing features of a Special Official Funeral – Category 1 include ceremonial elements by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

However, based on the late Archbishop’s wishes, the SANDF ceremonial content will be limited to the handing over of the National Flag to his widow, Mama Leah Tutu.

His ‘faith in humanity unwavering’

As he announced Tutu’s death, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the Archbishop “saw the depths to which human beings could descend in the subjugation of others”.

“And yet, his faith in humanity, like his faith in God, was unwavering.”

“He knew in his soul that good would triumph over evil, that justice would prevail over iniquity, and that reconciliation would prevail over revenge and recrimination,” Ramaphosa added.

