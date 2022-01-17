EFF’s Chirwa slammed for calling Ramaphosa ‘a weak little boy’

Citizen Reporter

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Naledi Chirwa has shaken social media after calling President Cyril Ramaphosa a “weak little boy” on Monday morning.

Responding to Ramaphosa’s weekly letter in which he called on South Africans to “protect our Constitution, our democratic state and the electoral process from anyone who wants to weaken our democracy and deny the South African people of their hard-won freedom”, Chirwa tweeted: “You’re such a weak little boy. All your fellow stooges you sent to collapse Lindiwe were collapsed themselves. It won’t be surprising if you do what little boys do when overpowered by women. Throw the tantrum, we are expecting it. You’ll forever remain a toothless boy. Mfana ke mfana.”

“There isn’t a single thing the man has done that can ever warrant respect. Just because he has an honorable title doesn’t mean he is. Integrity is not a transaction and hierarchy will never equate steadfastness. Not all of us suffer from fear of powerful men. The problem is that you respect people for what they are and not who they are.

“You can lie to yourselves about my nationality until you turn green in the buttocks. It will not make your lies the truth and neither will it ever silence me. I didn’t buy my voice. I’m not renting it either. Rest assured I will always speak and there’s nothing you can do about it,” continued an unrepentant Chirwa, making a number of allegations against the President.

You're such a weak little boy. All your fellow stooges u sent to collapse Lindiwe were collapsed themselves. It won't be surprising if u do what little boys do when overpowered by women. Throw the tantrum we are expecting it. You'll forever remain a toothless boy. Mfana ke mfana. https://t.co/rmooatRufu— Naledi Chirwa (@NalediChirwa) January 17, 2022

Chirwa has been highly criticised for “disrespecting” an elder, instead of debating the subject at hand. Some slammed her for calling Ramaphosa a “weak little boy”, while she has, in the past, shown respect to Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader Shepherd Bushiri, who has been accused of rape, money-laundering and fraud.

Bushiri has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Naledi Chirwa calls our democratically elected President a boy for asking us to respect the CONSTITUTION, but the same Naledi Chirwa calls Bushiri 'papa' and takes a divine fall for him as a feminist while Bushiri is scamming women.



ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING AND TRASHY! pic.twitter.com/pMcwKsPeZa— African Renaissance???????????????? (@MadiBoity) January 17, 2022

In a video in 2019, Chirwa is seen at the front of his church as Bushiri prophesies to her and tells her she will one day become a great leader. He talks about politicians who go to his church before elections but never go back to testify after getting what they prayed for.

“All these politicians come here and after elections they didn’t come and testify. The Lord will bless you. You will make a great leader. He will give you wisdom. Take more wisdom,” he says as he lays his hand on her head.

Chirwa then falls and is picked back up at Bushiri’s request.

Naledi Chirwa calling the President . A grown man a boy ????— Solomzi (@Solphendukaa) January 17, 2022

“God will give you wisdom. They may fight you. I don’t know how you went up there. Follow your heart,” continues Bushiri to Chirwa’s agreement.

“I receive, Papa,” she says several times in the video.

READ MORE: EFF MP Naledi Chirwa stokes controversy after video with Bushiri emerges