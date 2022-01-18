Eskom contractor shot dead in Soweto by copper cable thieves

Citizen Reporter

An Eskom-contracted security officer who was part of a group that was ambushed by a heavily armed group of about 30 suspects in an attempt to steal copper cable outside the Eskom Klipspruit Customer Network (CNC) in Soweto has succumbed to head injuries.

This was revealed on Tuesday by Eskom Gauteng Operating Unit in a statement.

It said that “seven security officers drove out of the Klipspruit CNC to return to their post at Mapetla substation when the armed suspects allegedly opened fire and fatally wounded one security officer.

“The incident happened on Tuesday, 11 January 2022 just before midnight. It is alleged that the suspects were attempting to steal the City Power copper cable when the team of seven security officers drove towards them. Other security officers managed to escape unharmed.”

While Eskom continues to experience high incidents of theft and vandalism of its electricity infrastructure, Kith Maitisa, SHEQS Manager in Gauteng, said that they would not hesitate to recall their employees should their safety be at risk.

“Our role is to provide safe and reliable electricity to customers, however, such acts have a negative impact on us achieving this obligation. We will not compromise the safety of our employees and will therefore recall our employees should their safety be at risk,” said Maitisa.

Eskom said that the unfortunate incident took place during a campaign which the power utility has embarked on to create awareness on the impact of electricity infrastructure vandalism and theft on the security of supply.

It said that it condemns these acts of criminality and requested members of the public to provide information that can lead to the arrest and the successful prosecution of those involved.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious activities anonymously to the Eskom Crime Line on 0800 11 27 22 (toll-free) or to the nearest police station. The case is under investigation by Eskom and the South African Police Service (SAPS),” reads the statement.