Daily news update: Malema’s oversight visit to restaurants, SA’s vaccine plant and Eldorado Park murders

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Wednesday vowed to block the entrance of Kream restaurant at the Mall of Africa in Midrand, Johannesburg.

This was after the owners of the restaurant refused to meet with him during his oversight visit to restaurants to check the employment ratio between South African citizens and foreign nationals, as well as to inspect their labour practices.

Earlier, when Malema arrived at Kream with his entourage, he was informed by a representative of the restaurant that they would not entertain him because he was not conducting any “official government business”.

Photo for illustration: iStock

Gauteng police are investigating cases of murder after five bodies were discovered with gunshot wounds next to the Golden Highway in Eldorado Park.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unknown at this stage.

Police said on Wednesday morning they were called to the crime scene next to the BP garage in Freedom Park, where the bodies of five unknown men were found with gunshot wounds.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Picture File: The Kannaland municpal council, headed up by convicted child rapist Jeffrey Donson and his fraudster deputy Werner Meshoe. Picture: Kannaland Munisipaliteit/ Facebook

The mayor of Kannaland Local Municipality Jeffrey Donson and his deputy, Werner Meshoa, were on Wednesday booted out of office after a motion of no confidence in them succeeded in council.

The Western Cape municipality was thrust into the spotlight last year after the municipal elections, when it emerged that Donson and Meshoa were re-elected into office in spite of their criminal records.

Their election caused an uproar as South Africans questioned government’s commitment to dealing with criminal leaders.

Picture: iStock

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is concerned about two school robberies that took place this week, which resulted in the stealing of valuable goods and compromised the safety of employees.

According to the Gauteng department of education on Wednesday, a robbery took place on Monday at Caiphus Nyoka Secondary School in Etwatwa when three male suspects approached the school gate in the afternoon and requested that the gate be opened for them under the pretense that they had an appointment with the principal.

This state-of-the-art vaccine manufacturing campus is part of a broader initiative to propel Africa into a new era of health science. Picture: Twitter

South African scientists and architects are racing against the clock to start producing Covid-19 vaccines at the newly launched NantSA vaccine manufacturing campus.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and multinational conglomerate NantWorks founder Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong officially opened the NantSA vaccine manufacturing campus in Brackenfell, Cape Town, on Wednesday.

Soon-Shiong said NantSA’s objective is to manufacture vaccines from start to finish.

“We going to be generating the self-amplifying RNA all the way from start to full finish and lyophilisation. The idea is to generate a billion doses by 2025.”

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

With the ANC set to elect new leadership later this year, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has backed President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term as the governing party’s president.

Lamola, a member of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC), has also indicated his interest in contesting David Mabuza for the position of ANC deputy president at the party’s 55th national conference in December.