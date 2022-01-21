Polokwane school accused of racism

Alex Japho Matlala

Former model C schools in Groblersdal and Polokwane in Limpopo have been rocked by allegations of racism in the placement of pupils from Grades R to 11 – allegations the department of basic education rejected a untrue.

The allegations came after white pupils were allegedly sent straight to class, while blacks seeking placement had to queue. The incidents allegedly took place at Julian Muller Laerskool in Groblersdal and at the provincial headquarters of basic education department in Polokwane.

This has angered the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Bolsheviks Party. On Tuesday, traffic came to a standstill in Biccard Street, Polokwane, where angry parents and members of the EFF forced the placement of children at the department of basic education headquarters, after queuing almost the whole day.

“These shameful shenanigans continued to play out at Julian Muller Laerskool. This is a school where black pupils are denied admission while their white counterparts are gladly admitted without any questions asked,” said Bolsheviks secretary-general Seun Mogotji in a statement.

“Sadly, this practice continues to prevail while we have a black circuit manager, a black district manager, a black MEC and the entire provincial management run by blacks.

“While black pupils are made to queue and told that they are on a ‘waiting list’, white pupils … get admitted immediately.

“And when the black parents question this modus operandi, they are told it’s a white school and the white pupils get first preference,” claimed Mogotji.

He gave MEC Polly Boshielo and her department an ultimatum to sort out the situation before today or face repercussions. Maureen Matebane, a parent from Masakaneng, a sprawling township a stone’s throw from Groblersdal, said: “My Grade R application for my child was rejected. When I asked [why], they said I did not qualify because I had no proof of paying municipal services.

“I found out only blacks were made to produce proof of residence.” Department of basic education spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said: “The allegations of racism are untrue and frowned upon by the department.”

She added Julian Muller primary and Ben Viljoen secondary schools were the only Afrikaans/ English-medium schools in Groblersdal.

“During admission, consideration is made to admit both Afrikaans and English pupils in terms of available space.

“The English space is always a challenge, as it is in demand,” Chuene said.