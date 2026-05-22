SAHRC probes Dis‑Chem’s Mark Saltzman over alleged racial slur

The commission condemned the slur as one of the most painful and degrading in the country's history.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has launched a formal investigation into social media content reportedly posted by Dis-Chem shareholder Mark Saltzman, including a post which contained the k‑word.

The commission condemned the slur as one of the most painful and degrading in the country’s history.

Saltzman, the son of Dischem’s founders, Ivan and Lynette Saltzman, appeared to attack journalist Redi Tlhabi on X recently in response to her posts about Israel.

After a series of heated exchanges in the comments, the social media account using Saltzman’s name retracted claims that Tlhabi, while working at a previous broadcaster, had taken money from his mother’s foundation, but said: “Everything else I said, though, I stick with 100%. You won’t intimidate me.”

The account was deleted after the exchange, but has since been reactivated.

Calls for a boycott of Dischem followed immediately.

Investigation

SAHRC spokesperson Wisani Baloyi said the commission has taken note of the recent social media content circulating online reflecting the apparent use of the k-word and other allegedly racially inflammatory language by Saltzman.

“The Commission confirms that it has, on its own accord, opened an investigation into the matter in accordance with its constitutional and legislative mandate.

“At this preliminary stage, the investigation will include, amongst other things, verification of the authenticity of the material and consideration of the matter in line with the Commission’s complaints-handling procedures and applicable equality jurisprudence,” Baloyi said.

K Word

The SAHRC reiterated that the k-word remains one of the most painful and degrading racial slurs in South Africa’s history.

“South African courts, including the Constitutional Court, have repeatedly recognised the severe harm this language inflicts on dignity, equality and social cohesion within our constitutional democracy.

“The Commission condemns racism and any conduct or language which undermines the constitutional values of human dignity, equality and non-racialism. As the matter is now subject to a formal process, the Commission will refrain from further substantive comment at this stage,” Baloyi said.

Dischem response

Dischem has since responded to the posts.

We do not condone misogynistic or derogatory language directed at any person. The language used in the exchange by Mark Saltzman does not reflect the values of Dis-Chem, our board or management team.

“While Mark Saltzman is a Dis-Chem shareholder, it is important to note that he is not a board member nor an employee of Dis-Chem and has no authority to represent us in any way. We reiterate that we unequivocally reject and distance ourselves from the comments and sentiments,” the company said.

Integrity

Dischem also stressed that its foundation has always conducted its work with the utmost integrity and with strong financial and operational guardrails in place.

“We have no record of any payment being made to Ms Tlhabi in her personal capacity by either the company or the Dis-Chem Foundation. Any inference otherwise is false. While individual shareholders may express personal views independently of the company,

“Dis-Chem remains committed to respectful engagement, accountability and constructive public discourse. Our focus continues to be on improving access to affordable healthcare and serving all South Africans with integrity and care,” it said.