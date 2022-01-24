‘We won’t give up’- Lily Mine victims’ families mark 1,000 days camping outside mine

Citizen Reporter

As families of trapped Lily Mine workers mark 1,000 days camping outside the mine where Pretty Nkambule, Solomon Nyirenda, and Yvonne Mnisi’s bodies are yet to be retrieved, they have vowed to continue searching for answers, with the help of ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba.

The three, presumed deceased, have been trapped almost 70 metres underground in a container known as the lamp room since February 2016 and yet to be retrieved due to safety concerns.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Monday, the families’ spokesperson Henry Mazibuko said the families felt let down by the government as the families continue to search for answers.

ALSO READ: Inquest into Lily Mine tragedy continues

“It’s unfortunate that we’re marking 1,000 days camping outside because the Bill of Rights allows us to gather peacefully and unarmed and voice out our frustration. We’ve got thousands of questions especially to our own democratic government because we cannot dwell that much on the private sector because it’s the private sector.

“We believe that government has all the powers, especially the ministers. To be fair and honest we’re let down by government because ministers have come here and they engaged with us and told us to leave the mine management because they will deal with them and revert back us,” Mazibuko told the news channel.

Mashaba, who has been helping the families get help from the government, said the families would not give up on their fight to have the bodies retrieved for the families to get closure.

“This is a very painful case, it’s something that breaks your heart. Interacting with the family breaks my heart, I can’t face them in the eye. I remember when they brought this to my attention before Covid, today is R1.3 million in legal costs. I don’t know how many letters I’ve written to officials. It’s a difficult situation. We’re not going to give up because their lives matter,” Mashaba told the channel.