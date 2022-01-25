Feral cat control: How South African malls do their part

Citizen Reporter

Feral cat communities have been growing since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, in part because pet owners feared their animals may be carrying the virus.

Sadly, a large number of cats have also been abandoned in South Africa, but if you need some of your faith in humanity restored, you’ve come to the right place.

Malls across the country have taken a firm stance to promote the welfare of their feral communities instead of trapping, destroying, or euthanasing ferals.

Feral cat communities in SA

Managing feral colonies

The best course of action would be to neuter as many cats as possible, whether male or female. Neutering safeguards cats against feline Aids (FIV) and makes them less prone to roaming and fighting.

A colony with breeding increases the risk of health issues in those cats while also killing off the local bird population which in turn leads to an increase in bugs in the area.

Moreover, when a colony is neutered, it limits the pest populations in the area, says Malibongwe Ferals.

Benefits to rehoming

Alberton SPCA’s vice-chairperson, Vonjia Bauchop, said in most cases, ferals can successfully be rehomed if they are transferred to a safe, secure place.

“If there is a safe, secure place that can be found, the ferals may not make their way back to the property if they are removed far enough and kept confined in the new area for some time.”

In order for the feral cats to adapt to their new home, they must be fed daily because it is “a fallacy that feral cats are self-sufficient,” she said.

Moreover, catching feral cats with humane traps makes the sterilisation and/or rehoming process easier.

Controlled feral colony

Having a ‘controlled colony’ on the property, however, is oftentimes easier than rehoming an entire feral community, Bauchop says.

“As the SPCA, we try and educate people who have colonies of feral cats on their property, to trap with humane traps, sterilise and keep them on the property (TNR – trap, neuter, release).”

“They are then known as a ‘controlled colony’ as they cannot breed,” Bauchop explains.

Vacuum effect

If a sterilised colony is removed from the premises, it creates a ‘vacuum effect‘ and opens the figurative door for other feral cats to move into the now-vacant, cat-free property.

“A controlled, healthy colony will keep other cats at bay, as cats are territorial and will also keep vermin levels down. Feral cats generally hide from people and if being fed regularly, will not become a nuisance.”

Fortunately, several malls in South Africa take the safety of their feline employees seriously – and have done so for years prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. Here’s how they do it.

Feral cat-friendly malls in SA

Mall of the North, Polokwane

Back in 2017, the Mall of the North partnered with CatSnip, a non-profit organisation focused on the wellbeing of feral cats to ensure the wellbeing of their feral cat colonies.

By humanely controlling the population of feral cats in Polokwane through a Trap-Neuter-Release (TNR) programme, CatSnip aims to maintain the health of feral colonies.

As reported by the Review Observer, all trapped feral cats are screened for feline Aids and leukaemia and sterilised or neutered, after which the adult cats are released back into their territories.

Cradlestone Mall, Krugersdorp

Cradlestone Mall in Krugersdorp launched Operation Feral Cat back in 2017, specifically with the aim to promote education, awareness and understanding of homeless cat communities.

As reported by Bianca Pindral from Krugersdorp News, the Mall’s management said it supports the reduction and control of the number of free-roaming and abandoned cats through humane capture.

“Feral cats are sometimes also called community cats, because many are not wild-born but have been thrown out, abandoned or become lost,” said the mall’s spokesperson, Katlego Maseloane.

Northgate Shopping Centre

Meanwhile, Northgate Shopping centre called on shoppers to support their feral cat community by donating dry food, warm blankets, small kennels, and feeders for food and water.

Donations to assist the mall’s sterilisation project are also welcome, and all arrangements can be made with Bridget at 011 791 1687.

Secunda Mall

Back in 2019, Secunda Mall management joined forces with Feral Watch TNR to ensure the cat colonies at the mall are healthy and the numbers are kept under control.

They launched a ‘trap, neuter and return programme’ with the goal of sterilising as many cats as possible from the four local colonies.

With financial assistance from the mall, Lizanne Roos, Christo Roos, Heidi van Zyl, and Hanlie Rheeder from the Feral Watch group trapped and sterilised 21 cats.

