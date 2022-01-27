Hein Kaiser
Journalist
27 Jan 2022
4:00 am
News

Sacaa slams Ethiopian experts on crash cover-up

Hein Kaiser

The Ethiopian report is damning on many levels.

First officer Tebogo Lekalakala, flight inspector Gugu Mnguni and captain Thabiso Tolo. They were with flight inspector Gugu Mnguni when a Cessna S550 Citation SII crashed last year. Picture: SA Civil Aviation Authority/Twitter
A 2020 air crash is now at the centre of a potential diplomatic row after the South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) on Wednesday called into question due process of an investigation led by the Ethiopian Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. An ageing Cessna S550 jet, owned and operated by the Sacaa and used to calibrate airport runway equipment, crashed in George while going to calibrate the local airport’s runway. There were three people on board andno survivors. Last year, the South African authority’s report cited pilot error as the cause. The Ethiopian view was somewhat different, also noting pilot error,...

