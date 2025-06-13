SA expresses sadness, offers condolences to India after Air India crash [VIDEO]

British national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh survived the crash.

The crash killed at least 242 from various nationalities on Thursday. Picture: AFP

The government, through the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), has expressed deep sadness and condolences to the government and people of India following the crash of an India Airlines aeroplane.

The crash killed at least 242 people of various nationalities on Thursday.

Crash

Flight AI171 was travelling from Ahmedabad to London’s Gatwick Airport when it crashed in a residential area shortly after takeoff.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner struggled to take flight and ploughed into the Ghoda Camp neighbourhood, hitting a hospital complex and a medical student hostel.

WATCH: The only survivor of the Air India crash

ALSO READ: India’s civil aviation authority says 242 people on board crashed Air India plane to London

SA condolences

Dirco said it is not yet clear what caused the crash.

“The thoughts of the people of South Africa are with the people of India as well as the people of all other countries affected by the crash during this difficult time, and extend its sympathy to those families who have lost loved ones.”

Victims

A British couple, reportedly on the Air India flight that crashed, filmed a video of themselves at the airport before boarding.

Fiongal and Jamie Greenlaw-Meek, who run a spiritual wellness centre, laughed and joked on their Instagram story as they discussed a “10-hour flight back to England”.

In an earlier post, they shared their “mind-blowing” trip to India and their intention to create a vlog about it.

Survivor

Meanwhile, British national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh survived the crash.

Ramesh, who was one of 241 passengers and crew, said he had no idea how he managed to walk away.

He had been sitting near an emergency exit of the London-bound flight and managed to jump out, police said.

Amid all the horror of the Air India plane crash, this story of British national Vishwashkumar Ramesh from Leicester, who was in seat 11a, being the sole survivor and walking away with just a few scratches, is truly astonishing. pic.twitter.com/8py9Rssf0d — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 12, 2025

Investigation

India’s Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said a thorough investigation is being conducted.

“We are not going to leave any stone unturned. We’ll do it properly, and we are going to go to the depth of why this incident has happened, that much I can tell you.”

Photographs released by India’s Central Industrial Security Force, a paramilitary police force, showed a large chunk of the plane that had smashed through the brick and concrete wall of a building.

ALSO READ: AIID probes cause of two plane crashes that claimed three lives