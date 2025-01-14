More than 30 people, including schoolchildren, injured in KZN crashes

The cause of the accidents are being investigated.

A single taxi lost control before leaving the roadway and coming to rest in the bush on the roadside. Picture: ALS Paramedics

More than 30 people have been injured in two separate accidents in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

In the first crash, fifteen schoolchildren were injured in a taxi accident on the M4 northbound before the M41 in Umhlanga just after 11am on Monday morning.

School children

ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said traffic was severely affected by the accident.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find that a single taxi had somehow lost control before leaving the roadway and coming to rest in the bush on the roadside. A quick triage system was set up and immediately more ambulances as well as advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to assist with the multiple casualty scene.

“Approximately fifteen school children aged between ten and fourteen sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious were stabilised on the scene before been transported to various Durban Hospitals for the further treatment that they required,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson said events leading up to the accident are unknown, however, South African Police Services (Saps) conducting further investigations.

Taxi/car crash

In a separate accident, eighteen people were injured after a taxi collided with a car on the N3 Durban bound before Spine Road just after 12:30pm on Monday afternoon.

Jamieson said paramedics arrived on the scene to find “total carnage”.

“A taxi and light motor vehicle collided on the freeway before both vehicles overturned multiple times with the taxi ejecting some of its passengers. Immediately a triage system was set up and more ambulances as well as advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to assist with the multiple casualty scene.

“A total of eighteen people sustained various injuries ranging from moderate to severe were stabilized on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before been transported to various Durban Hospitals for the further treatment that they required,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson said events leading up to the accident are unknown. Police were investigating.

