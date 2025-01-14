Police seize counterfeit goods worth millions in Limpopo

Two Eritrean nationals and one Bangladeshi national, all asylum seekers, were arrested.

Police have arrested three foreign nationals and seized counterfeit and illicit goods valued at over R5 million in Limpopo.

The South African Police Service (SAPS), in collaboration with other law enforcement, conducted the operation in Musina this week.

It was spearheaded by the National Counterfeit Goods Unit, with support from the Saps Gauteng Drone Team, the Bloemfontein K9 Unit, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) Customs and brand protectors.

Fake goods

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the team executed a search-and-seizure warrant at a shopping mall in Musina’s central business district (CBD).

“During the operation, more than 2 000 counterfeit and illicit items, including sneakers, clothing, cell phone accessories, perfumes, and consumables, were confiscated.

“Two Eritrean nationals and one Bangladeshi national, all asylum seekers, were arrested for dealing in counterfeit goods. The Bangladeshi national faces an additional charge for bribery, after he attempting to bribe officers at the scene to evade his arrest,” van Wyk said.

Stolen vehicles

Van Wyk said on the same day, the team stopped and searched vehicles in the area which led them to arrest a suspect for possession of a stolen vehicle.

“The members also seized dagga and drugs found abandoned in a taxi after the driver and commuters fled the scene on foot.

“The Saps, together with its partners, remains steadfast in its efforts to eliminate the illegal trade of counterfeit and illicit goods, which pose risks to consumers, harm legitimate businesses, and undermine the economy of this country,” Van Wyk said.

Illicit poison

In December last year, Gauteng police seized counterfeit and illicit goods worth more than R66 million in Johannesburg.

Four Malawian nationals were also arrested for contravening the Immigration Act.

Van Wyk said more than 190 000 counterfeit and illicit items were seized, including clothing, shoes, belts, cosmetics, cigarettes and liquor.

Van Wyk added that officers also confiscated bottles of “illicit poison” which were found inside the storage facilities among other consumable items.

