Serious crash forces closure of N3 toll road as festive season ends

The N3 toll route was closed in both direction following a crash between a truck and a light motor vehicle.

North- and southbound traffic were stacked while emergency services attended to the scene. Picture: @i_trafficKZN

As the festive season finally comes to an end, the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) has warned motorists to be cautious at the Roadside/Reitz Interchange in the Free State following a serious collision.

The N3 toll route was closed in both directions following a crash between a truck and a light motor vehicle on Sunday. Both vehicles caught fire.

Caution

North and southbound traffic were stacked while emergency services attended to the scene.

N3 Toll Concession spokesperson Thania Dhoogra said motorists should continue to approach the area with caution.

“Recovery and cleanup operations continue at the crash scene and congestion and delays should be expected.”

Weather

Dhoogra said also warned of adverse weather conditions along the N3 route.

“Wet weather and misty conditions are currently being experienced along parts of the N3 Toll route. Heavy mist on Van Reenen Pass is causing poor visibility, and it is raining between Warden and Frankfort in the Free State, including in the vicinity of the earlier crash near the Roadside/Reitz Interchange (Exit 107).

“N3TC reminds road users to reduce speed, keep a safe following distance, and to switch their vehicles’ headlights on under these conditions. “Mist, rain, and wet roadways cause difficult driving conditions and an increased risk of drivers losing control of their vehicles,” said Dhoogra

Eastern Cape crash

Meanwhile, a total of ten people including two pedestrians died in three separate accidents in the Eastern Cape on Friday night.

The worst of those occurred on the N2 near Phakade where eight people died in a head-on collision involving a bakkie and a truck.

Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the bakkie had twelve people on board.

“Five died on the scene while three others died while being rushed to hospital for some medical attention. The bakkie driver is among the deceased while the truck driver escaped unharmed.

Investigation

“Meanwhile, two pedestrians have were knocked over by vehicles. One pedestrian died on the N2 near Dans lodge just outside Mthatha, while another pedestrian died in a hit and run in the East London CBD,” Binqose said.

Binqose added that cases of culpable homicide have been opened for each of the three cases for further investigations.

