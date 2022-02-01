UCT SRC leaders removed over rape allegations

Getrude Makhafola

Two members of the University of Cape Town (UCT) student representative council have been suspended from their positions after rape allegations against them surfaced this week.

Students held protests against the two at the institution on Tuesday.

The UCT SRC named the two, adding that it held an urgent meeting to probe the rape allegations and abuse of power against its two leaders.

One of the members refused to cooperate with the student body, read the SRC statement.

“Rape allegations against him [name removed] surfaced on social media today, February 1, alongside allegations against [name removed] who is said to have enabled his sexual violence.

“It must be noted that in this meeting, [name removed] stated his refusal to cooperate with the UCT SRC and his disdain towards any support of protest towards this matter.”

“We share and corroborate the fury of the student body and note that several other allegations have surfaced. We welcome this and will undertake action to support the survivors. We are disgusted that we have led alongside an alleged perpetrator and enabler,” the student body said.

The university’s office for inclusivity and change (OIC) has laid charges against the two members.

He took to Twitter on Tuesday, denying the allegations of rape against him. He said he has flight details that showed he was not at the campus nor in Cape Town on the day the alleged rape took place.

One of the members, who is a beneficiary of the Motsepe Foundation, gave a speech at the inauguration of UCT Chancellor Precious Moloi-Motsepe in December last here.

“I am in communication with the OIC office, which has confirmed that there is no case opened against me – contrary to what was communicated from where the allegations emanate from.

“Given the scourge of gender-based violence, I take these allegations with the greatest level of of seriousness and sincerity. I will be cooperating with all university and law enforcement structures.”

The Citizen is not publishing the names of the two suspects as they haven’t appeared in court.

