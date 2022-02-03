NFP makes gains in KZN by-election

Getrude Makhafola

The National Freedom Party (NFP) gained some support in Thursday’s by-elections in KwaZulu-Natal after snatching a seat from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), while the African National Congress (ANC) retained one seat.

The Independent Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) released the by-election results on Tuesday.

The by-elections were held as a result of the killing of some of the councillors and resignations.

At Nongoma Municipality’s ward 20, NFP gained a seat previously won by the IFP in last year’s local government polls. The party took 36.67% of the total votes cast. Voter turnout was just over 51%. Ward 20 was held by the IFP’s Zamani Sibiya who died after falling ill.

At ward 17, the NFP retained its ward that was held by Dumisane Qwabe, who was murdered shortly after he was elected. Nkokhelo Msomi is the new councillor.

The outcome favours the NFP in the Nongoma council controlled by an IFP-led coalition.

NFP MP Ahmed Munzoor Shaik Emam said supporters of Qwabe made sure the party didn’t lose its seat.

“To those who brutally murdered our councillor candidate comrade Qwabe, his supporters came out in numbers casting their votes in his absence, resulting in the winning of the ward.

“His commitment and passion to serve the community has not gone unnoticed. Once again emerged victorious..to his murderers – you have robbed the community of a true dedicated leader.”

In eThekhwini metro, the ANC retained ward 101, but with reduced support amidst a very low voter turn out.

“The party retained the seat won in the 2021 by winning 41.49% of the total votes cast compared to 48.00% in the 2021 municipal elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 16.04%,” the IEC said in a statement.

Ward 101 councillor Siyabonga Mkhize and another party member were shot and killed just after concluding a door-to-door voter campaign ahead of the 1 November local elections. Mkhipeni Mzimuni Ngiba is the new ANC councillor.

Another by-election will follow soon in the metro after the murder of ANC councillor Minenhle Mkhize two weeks ago.

The IFP retained ward 6 in Okhahlamba Municipality. It won 57.91% of the votes cast, compared to 48.82% it got in last year’s municipal elections.

Voter turnout was 57.26%.