Nestlé recalls some Kit Kat products, could contain glass pieces

Citizen Reporter

As a precaution, Nestlé South Africa has recalled a limited number of Kit Kat milk chocolate products due to the possibility that they may contain glass pieces.



While it has not received any complaints or reported injuries, Nestlé says it is recalling the Kit Kat products after discovering the presence of small pieces of glass during its quality and safety checks.



The affected products were produced over a limited period and the recall covers only products with specific production codes that can be found on the label.

The voluntary recall is limited to the following products:

“No other sizes and variants of Kit Kat products (Dark chocolate and White chocolate) are affected by this recall. Milk chocolate Kit Kat products with different production codes from those listed here are not affected by this recall either,” said Nestlé.



Consumers who have purchased the products listed above have been warned against consuming them and should return them to the place where they were purchased for a full refund.

“To locate the production code, consumers should look on the side panel of the package. If you are not sure how to find the production code, or how to return the product, please call or WhatsApp 0860096116 or email consumer.services@za.nestle.com or reach out to us via our social media platforms,” said Nestlé.



ALSO READ: Pioneer Foods recalls Safari products over salmonella infection concerns

“If you have a concern that you or one of your family might have consumed one of the affected products, please consult a medical professional who will be able to provide you with the best advice and guidance.”

Nestlé said it was investigating the matter.

“The quality and safety of our products are the top priority for our company. We understand that people will be concerned and apologize unreservedly to them. We regret very much any inconvenience caused by this recall.”

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

