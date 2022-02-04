Malema tells Zondo being called a ‘house negro’ not an insult, but ‘academic criticism’

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has insisted that being called a house negro should not be seen as an insult because freedom fighters such as Malcolm X and Steve Biko used the term.

Malema on Friday asked Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo if he had a problem with criticism before telling him he should not have been offended by Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s opinion piece on house negroes.

“It can’t be [considered an insult] because in the historical academical category, this word is used by black people criticising other black people. Malcolm X and Steve Biko used this word when they described non-whites,” said Malema.

“Malcolm X said the house negroes want to stay in a place and say I’m the only black here, because he loves his whites so much. Biko says house negroes are black people who want to be white, who love their whites and want to destroy everyone who dares to destroy white supremacy. It is criticism and can even be an academic criticism and that’s how she [Lindiwe Sisulu] characterises the African judges who are sitting there; that they can go all out to destroy those who seek to destroy white supremacy with an intention to impress. It is an engagement which did not start now.

“Malcolm X says the modern house negro loves his master and is prepared to pay three times for this house just to stay next to the white master. Biko says house negroes are blacks who seek to be white, who fight against the destruction of white supremacy, that’s what Biko says.”

However, Zondo said he found it even more insulting after Malema’s explanation.

“I find even more insulting when you explain it like that. I find it insulting to me,” he responded.

ALSO READ: ‘Rich in insults, poor in analysis’ – Zondo responds to Sisulu’s criticism

The EFF leader was referring to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s opinion piece is which she argued that the constitution was a “neo-liberal” document that had done little to bring about social justice for apartheid victims, and also seemed to be likening the country’s judiciary to what she called “house negroes” and said black politicians had become “black assets for colonised capital”.

She said in part: “The most dangerous African today is the mentally colonised African and when you put them in leadership positions as interpreters of the law, they are worse than your oppressor. They have no African inspired ideological grounding, some are confused by foreign systems… In America these interpreters are called the house negroes…”

She has been highly criticised for the opinion piece, with African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Paul Mashatile confirming on Thursday that she will be called to explain herself to the party’s integrity committee.