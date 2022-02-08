Daily news update: Thulsie twins, court blow for Mkhwebane and July riots report

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

After years of protesting their innocence, the Thulsie twins have effected an eleventh hour about-turn – pleading guilty to a number of terror charges between them, including planning attacks on home soil, on the day their trial was finally expected to kick off.

On Monday morning, Tony-Lee Thulsie pleaded guilty to conspiring to carry out terrorist attacks in South Africa. The plea document revealed he “unlawfully and intentionally” conspired with an individual identified only by the alias ‘Abu Harb’ “to commit the crime of terrorism by agreeing to engage in terrorist activity in South Africa”.

People carry goods as they loot from Cambridge Foods in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni, 12 July 2021. Photo: Citizen.co.za/Michel Bega

A panel of experts appointed to investigate the reasons behind the July 2021 riots, found that internal ANC battles have now become a matter of national security.

The report raises concerns factional battles within the governing ANC have become a serious source of instability in the country.

“The security services are uncertain about how to effectively address this convergence of violent criminal conduct with mainstream politics, given the correct posture taken by the country to ensure that political activity stays free of state security interference,” reads the report.

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has set aside, with costs, the North Gauteng High Court’s dismissal of former Western Cape premier Helen Zille’s application to have Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on her colonialism tweets reviewed.

In a ruling on Monday, Justice Mahube Molemela said in part: “She [Mkhwebane] failed to determine the objective meaning and applied a wholly subjective approach in terms of which she interpreted the tweets based on what she perceived to be the public’s reaction. The only evidence of the public’s reaction in the rule 53 record was a small selection of tweets in the twitter conversation that unfolded and a few newspaper articles.”

EAST LONDON, SOUTH AFRICA – SEPTEMBER 04, 2017: Sibongile Mani is seen fleeing a media conference from angry students wanting their money back on September 04, 2017 in East London, South Africa. Mani a student at the Walter Sisulu University (WSU) was mistakenly given R14 million worth of student money and allegedly spent R800 000 of the money. (Photo by Gallo Images / Die Burger / Lulama Zenzile)

Sibongile Mani, a Walter Sisulu University (WSU) student who received more than R14 million into her student account from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and spent over R800,000 of it, was on Monday found guilty of theft by the East London Regional Court.

The court found that Mani knew that her actions were unlawful and therefore had the intent to commit fraud.

The confiscated break-in equipment. Photo: Twitter/@JoburgMPD

Investigations into a break-in at the City of Johannesburg’s offices in Braamfontein are currently underway, after a woman was apprehended early on Monday morning.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) confirmed the news, saying the suspect had been arrested.

Computer hard drives, memory cards, processors, break-in equipment and voter management device found in her possession have been confiscated.

City of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse told eNCA she received a call that the woman had broken in to the metro offices at around 2am, and was caught “in the act” by security officers.

A health worker prepares a dose of the Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19. LUIS GANDARILLAS / AFP

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has registered Covid-19 vaccine MC Pharma, known as Sinopharm, manufactured by the China National Pharmaceutical Group.

The regulatory body said Sinopharm was registered on 31 January, along with Pfizer’s Corminaty vaccine.

Sinopharm was authorised based on safety, quality and efficacy data submitted last year to Sahpra by the manufacturer.

“The authorisation is, however, subject to a number of conditions which includes that the vaccine is supplied and administered in accordance with the national Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Supreme Court of Appeal President Justice Mandisa Maya interviewed for the position of Chief Justice in Johannesburg, 2 February 2022, the only female Chief Justice nominee among four candidates. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Political parties have overwhelmingly welcomed the Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC) recommendation of Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) President Mandisa Maya for the position of South Africa’s next Chief Justice.

Although the JSC has found itself on the receiving end of sharp criticism over the lines of questioning by some of its members during last week’s interviews for Chief Justice, political parties believe that Judge Maya is the right candidate for the job.