Top 10 stories of the day: FF+: US wants ANC to denounce chant | Pretoria Girls principal guilty | More Chiefs signings

Here’s your daily news update for Wednesday, 2 July 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes Freedom Front (FF) Plus leader Corne Mulder says President Cyril Ramaphosa and his team were unable to reset relations with the United States (US) government.

Meanwhile, after the collapse of racism allegations against Pretoria High School for Girls principal Phillipa Erasmus, she has been found guilty of allowing her husband to work for free to maintain the school’s gardens.

Furthermore, Kaizer Chiefs announced that more new signings will be unveiled after the first three signings were confirmed.

Weather tomorrow: 3 July 2025

Disruptive rain and flooding warnings are in place for the Western Cape, as parts of the Northern Cape, North West, Free State, and Eastern Cape brace for damaging winds, thunderstorms and fire danger. Most provinces can expect cool, cloudy weather with scattered showers. Full weather forecast here.

FF Plus claims White House officials want ANC to publicly denounce ‘Kill the Boer’ chant

Freedom Front (FF) Plus leader Corne Mulder says President Cyril Ramaphosa and his team were unable to reset relations with the United States (US) government.

Ramaphosa met US President Donald Trump in May, accompanied by businessman Johann Rupert, some Cabinet ministers and South African golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen.

US President Donald Trump meets with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on 21 May 2025 amid tensions over Washington’s resettlement of white Afrikaners that the US president claims are the victims of “genocide”. Photo: AFP

However, Mulder told reporters at the OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday that Ramaphosa’s meeting with Trump was a failure.

Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge used to comment on everyone’s outfits at work, not just those of the secretary for the judges, Andiswa Mengo.

Mbenenge’s former secretary, Zinhle Nqkayi, on Wednesday continued her evidence at the Judicial Conduct Tribunal, which is investigating complaints lodged by Mengo against Mbenenge.

Zinhle Nqkayi, the former secretary of Judge President Mbenenge, gives evidence at the Judicial Conduct Tribunal. Picture: RSAJudiciary/X

The judge has claimed that the sexual interactions between him and Mengo were consensual, while the latter alleges sexual harassment.

Pretoria Girls High principal found guilty of misconduct

After the collapse of racism allegations against Pretoria High School for Girls principal Phillipa Erasmus, she has been found guilty of allowing her husband to work for free to maintain the school’s gardens.

Erasmus was charged by the Gauteng department of education with three counts of misconduct, including allegations of racism levelled against her and others at the school earlier this year.

Picture: iStock

That charge – of failing to enforce the school’s disciplinary code – was dismissed by the presiding officer at a disciplinary hearing, identified only as Mr V Phephenyani.

Joburg’s water woes continue with some reservoirs at critical levels

Residents across Johannesburg are monitoring their taps with anxiety after several planned and unplanned outages.

Several reservoirs were at critical levels on Wednesday and many suburbs have reported little to no pressure in their areas.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

Three unplanned outages across the northern suburbs are unrelated to the shortages caused by the Eikenhof and Zwartkoppies system maintenance, spreading the water woes wider.

Kaizer Chiefs set to announce more signings

Kaizer Chiefs announced that more new signings will be unveiled after the first three signings were confirmed.

On Tuesday, Amakhosi announced the signings of left-back Nkanyiso Shinga, midfielder Ethan Chislett, and striker Flavio Silva.

Kaizer chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi with sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

But Orlando Pirates’ former duo, Paseko Mako and Thabiso Monyane, are also set to be unveiled by Chiefs.

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

