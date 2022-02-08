Hawks welcome the sentencing of Thulsie twins

Citizen Reporter

On Tuesday the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) applauded the sentencing of terrorist twins Brandon-Lee, and Tony-Lee Thulsie.

The Thulsie twins were on Monday sentenced to eight years ( Brandon-Lee) and eleven years ( Tony-Lee) imprisonment for terrorism-related crimes that are reported to have taken place between 2015 and 2016.

According to the sentencing, the time spent by the accused in custody awaiting trial, from the date of arrest will be considered as time served.

The National Head of the Hawks Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya has since applauded the team for the sentence achieved.

“Although this investigation had challenges of its own, I am satisfied that our members performed their duties with due diligence and determination to ensure that this type of organised crime is rooted out,” said Lebeya.

“The investigation team and prosecutors are commended for the efforts invested in the matter since prioritisation.”

The twins were arrested in 2016 in a multi-disciplinary operation in the West Rand on allegations of planning attacks on the US Embassy, the UK High Commission and Jewish institutions within South Africa.

Both accused attempted to leave South Africa to join the jihadist terrorist group, the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

The investigation also revealed that the twins conspired with a man known as Abu Harb to perform terrorist acts in South Africa.

One of the accused, Brandon-Lee, was also found with a document connected to terrorist activities, a Mujahid guide.

Both accused were sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for attempting to leave South Africa to join ISIL in Syria. Tony-Lee was further sentenced to six years’ imprisonment for conspiring with Abu Harb whereas Brandon-Lee was also sentenced to three years imprisonment for possession the Mujahid guide.

Furthermore the twins were declared unfit to possess the firearm in terms of the Firearms Control Act.