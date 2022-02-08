Pretoria Society of Advocates calls for Mpofu’s removal from JSC – report

Citizen Reporter

The Pretoria Society of Advocates has reportedly written to the General Council of the Bar (GCB) calling for advocate Dali Mpofu SC to be removed as a commissioner on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

In a letter seen by News24, the organisation called on the GCB “to do whatever is necessary to recall Mpofu SC” and further issue a statement distancing itself from Mpofu’s actions during the chief justice interviews last week, which it deemed “unacceptable”.

The JSC last week interviewed a shortlist of four senior judges in Johannesburg in order to advise President Cyril Ramaphosa on the selection of the next chief justice.

This comes after Freedom Under Law (FUL) said last week that it was concerned that EFF leader Julius Malema and Mpofu were interviewing candidates for the position of chief justice.

FUL said Malema and Mpofu should not have participated in the proceedings considering their “suitability to fulfil their constitutional duty is a matter of serious doubt”.

In response, Mpofu said any organisation or individuals that had an issue with any commissioner of JSC should approach “the powers that be”.

“Anyone who is aggrieved about any commissioner, I’m now speaking for the JSC, has a right to complain about that commissioner to the powers that be.

“The only powers that be that I can think of are the courts or the president because we are all here appointed by the president,” Mpofu said at the time.

“I think those processes should be followed whether it’s me or anybody, it’s the same; the rules must apply.”

READ MORE: ‘Complain to the powers that be,’ says Mpofu on calls to step down from JSC

Mpofu’s behaviour during Zondo Commission

Meanwhile, Mpofu was investigated by the Legal Practice Council (LPC) in relation to his conduct at the Zondo Commission last year, when he rudely demanded that a colleague – and later her client – “shut up”.

He also interrupted Justice Zondo when he attempted to control the proceedings.

The LPC concluded that Adv Mpofu interrupted Zondo on numerous occasions and “did not uphold the accepted decorum in court”.

The LPC accordingly recommended that Adv Mpofu be charged with professional misconduct. These charges are pending.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde. Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe and Narissa Subramoney