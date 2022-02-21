Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
3 minute read
21 Feb 2022
5:20 am
News

SA’s water crisis 20 years in the making

Marizka Coetzer

We need to employ technically competent people and hold them accountable, says expert.

Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele
South Africa’s dams, lakes and rivers, contaminated with sewage, litter and E. coli were a 20-year water crisis in the making. Water expert Professor Anthony Turton said there has been a water crisis in South Africa for the past two decades. “In 2002, the National Water Strategy Document said we were fundamentally water construed and will be water constrained by 2025, so we have been on a slow-onset disaster since,” he said. Turton said they all knew exactly what was going on in terms of the water decay. “While this was happening, the government had different priorities. They’ve chosen to...

Read more on these topics