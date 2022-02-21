Daily news update: Arthur Fraser’s qualifications, Typhoid fever, Van Riebeeck, bank scam

Citizen Reporter

The former head of the intelligence services Arthur Fraser does not have a degree from the University of London as stated in his CV.

Fraser was the Department of Correctional Services commissioner until 2021 when his contract expired.

He had been State Security Agency (SSA) director-general before he was transferred to correctional services in 2018, following damning corruption allegations against him in the running of the domestic intelligence services branch.

Typhoid or enteric fever is a bacterial disease spread through contaminated food, water or close contact. Photo for illustration: iStock

At least seven cases of typhoid fever have been confirmed in Gauteng between December 2021 and February, the metro confirmed on Friday.

“The laboratory-confirmed reported cases in Tshwane since January 2022 are five, including the one on Thursday,” Tshwane health MMC Rina Marx told Pretoria Rekord.

Two other cases were reported in the metro in December, but despite this, Marx assured this did not mean there was a typhoid fever outbreak.

Euphonik and DJ Fresh have another legal battle on their hands. Picture: Twitter

The legal fight between DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane, and Euphonik (Themba Nkosi) against ‘Nampree’ is at the forefront again.

As reported by City Press, the rape case brought by the accuser who goes by her Twitter handle name @Nampree, was reopened.

The National Prosecution’s Authority (NPA) dismissed the case in February 2021 due to “insufficient evidence.”

In January 2021, Nampree accused Fresh and Euphonik of allegedly drugging and raping her 11 years ago.

Fraudsters are currently gaining access to senior citizens’ banking information through remote access software. Photo: iStock

First National Bank warns of two new FNB scams currently targeting customers in an attempt to compromise the security of their accounts.

FNB said fraudsters “are sending fake eWallet SMSs to businesses and individuals as proof of payment”.

Fraudsters also target senior citizens with a ‘remote access scam’ by coercing them to download software disguised as an FNB ‘security app’ meant to secure their accounts.

Photo: Facebook

AfriForum’s lawyer sparked a social media abuzz this week because of the advocate’s uncanny resemblance with South Africa’s first Dutch settler, Jan Van Riebeeck.

Mark Oppenheimer has been the subject of countless memes and posts because he appears to be a carbon copy of Jan Van Riebeeck.

Oppenheimer just also happens to be prosecuting a civil case against Malema on behalf of staunch Afrikaaner lobby group AfriForum.

Part of a Florida family home and four cars were destroyed after the fire. Photo: Roodepoort Record

One person sustained serious burn wounds after an explosion resulted in a house fire breaking out in Florida, Roodepoort on Saturday.

Roodepoort Record reports the injured man was hosting a birthday party for his daughter when the fire broke out at his home.

Eyewitnesses said the party was coming to an end, and while parents were collecting their children, a large explosion could be heard coming from the house.

