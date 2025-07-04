Top 10 stories of the day: Remembering Mabuza | Creecy signs licence machine deal | White and Bulls part ways

Here’s your daily news update for Friday, 4 July 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes among the many memories of former deputy president David “DD” Mabuza will be his slick political moves and pulling the rug out from under the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) faction of the ANC.

Meanwhile, as the country battles with only one driver’s licence card machine, Transport Minister Barbara Creecy says her department has struck an agreement with the Government Printing Works to provide a backup if the existing fault-prone machine is out of service.

Furthermore, director of rugby and head coach Jake White and the Bulls have mutually agreed to part ways.

Weather tomorrow: 5 July 2025

Parts of the Cape provinces will be hit by severe weather, including heavy rain, snow, and strong waves, while inland provinces face chilly but stable conditions. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Remembering Mabuza: The man who ‘dashed’ the potential Zuma dynasty

Among the many memories of former deputy president David “DD” Mabuza will be his slick political moves and pulling the rug out from under the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) faction of the ANC.

Mabuza died on Thursday after a prolonged battle with ill health. He was accused of corruption and political violence, allegations which he denied.

David Mabuza, right, with President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Gallo Images

In 2017, Mabuza was the chairperson of the ANC in Mpumalanga and an influential figure in the party as it headed into its 54th national elective conference.

CONTINUE READING: Remembering Mabuza: The man who ‘dashed’ the potential Zuma dynasty

From South Africa to Azania? Name change proposal sparks debate

The Republic of Azania is what South Africa could be called, following a proposal by a political party to change the country’s name.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) and other political parties have opened a debate about changing South Africa’s name to the Republic of Azania.

South Africa, Picture: iStock

The ATM, which hopes to table the proposal in parliament, argues that South Africa is a colonial label imposed by the British and the Boers.

CONTINUE READING: From South Africa to Azania? Name change proposal sparks debate

Creecy signs agreement to provide backup for ailing driver’s licence card machine

As the country battles with only one driver’s licence card machine, Transport Minister Barbara Creecy says her department has struck an agreement with the Government Printing Works to provide a backup if the existing fault-prone machine is out of service.

Creecy shared the details during her budget speech delivered at the transport department budget vote in Parliament on Wednesday.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy. Picture: GCIS

South Africa’s only driver’s licence card printer has been plagued by breakdowns.

CONTINUE READING: Creecy signs agreement to provide backup for ailing driver’s licence card machine

‘Police are the chief criminal syndicate’: Saps R120bn budget criticised by MPs

MPs have sharply criticised the police’s budget, with several voicing concerns over persistent corruption in the South African Police Service (Saps).

On Friday, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu presented the department’s budget for the 2025-2026 financial year at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. Picture: Gallo Images

The presentation was followed by a debate in which MPs scrutinised both the spending plan and annual performance targets.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Police are the chief criminal syndicate’: Saps R120bn budget criticised by MPs

‘Time for a new voice’ as White and Bulls part ways

Director of rugby and head coach Jake White and the Bulls have mutually agreed to part ways.

This was after he allegedly fell out of favour with several players and coaches at the Pretoria union in recent weeks.

Jake White is no longer the director of rugby at the Bulls. Picture: Gallo Images

The Bulls board held a meeting on Friday to determine his future, finding no reason for the 2007 World Cup-winning coach to stay on even though he was contracted until 2027.

CONTINUE READING: Confirmed: ‘Time for a new voice’ as White and Bulls part ways

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: RIP David Mabuza | Driver nabbed with 80 Zim nationals | Hey Neighbour postponed