774 die in carnage on SA roads in January

The road traffic system in South Africa is still dysfunctional and road users are simply not obeying the rules of the road.



That’s according to Arrive Alive’s advocate Johan Jonck, who said on Monday that licences were still being sold and a full clampdown on lawlessness and enforcement on SA roads was necessary.



Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said at least 774 people had died on SA’s roads last month. Last month, 637 fatal crashes were recorded, accounting for 774 fatalities – a 75% increase in crashes from 484, and a 78% increase in fatalities, from 602 year on year.



“The release of our inaugural monthly road statistics will help us keep the finger on the pulse, on the impact of our interventions,” he said.



“Tracking the patterns of fatalities on the roads each month allows us to customise interventions in a more meaningful way…”



Mbalula said the monthly release of road statistics would also assist officials detect trends, and where necessary, augment or modify law enforcement interventions. He added last month’s focus had been on vehicle safety and load management.



“There were 3 338 vehicles discontinued and 2 762 were impounded as a result,” he said. “The numbers for January may appear significantly high in relation to the festive season period, which is due to the fact that the festive season statistics included the first two weeks of January.”



Jonck said lockdown had played a part in previous figures.



“We should expect increases but our road behaviour needs a lot more attention and that is the bottom line,” he said.

“There are too many unlicensed drivers and drivers who aren’t obeying the rules of the road…”



Meanwhile, SA motorists could now apply for, or book, vehicle and driving licences online, instead of queuing at testing centres.



Mbalula said the department of transport had launched a bouquet of online services on the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s online platform, which had been rolled out nationally after initially being available in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.



Despite technical glitches experienced on the first day following the launch of the online system, 112 transactions were done within 48 hours, with a monetary value of R63,000.



The glitches had been resolved.