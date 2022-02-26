Daily news update: Ukraine and Russia crisis, Kehla Sitole and Afriforum vs Dirco

Citizen Reporter

The Russian embassy in South Africa has kept to the Kremlin’s line of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine – and says the presence or Russian armed forces in the country is “not an attack or an intended occupation but a special military operation” meant to “demilitarise” the country and “clear it of Nazis”.

“The operation is conducted to protect the citizens of Donetsky People’s Republic and the citizens of Lugansky People’s Republic from constant attacks, which are carried out by the Kyiv regime punishers,” Alexander Arefiev, the press attaché of the Embassy of Russia in South Africa, said.

According to the embassy, Russia had been trying for eight years to convince Ukraine authorities “to stop these inhuman attacks against the civilians – children, women and the elderly”, in the Donbas region.

A man sits outside his destroyed building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on 24 February 2022, as Russian armed forces invade Ukraine from several directions.

The department of international relations and Cooperation (Dirco) on Friday appealed to South Africans in the strife-torn Ukraine to try and leave for neighbouring countries.

This as Russian bombings continued to pummel onto Ukranian cities and towns, with tanks closing in on the capital Kyiv on Friday. Russia’s military onslaught drew condemnation from across the world, and led to the US and the EU imposing immediate sanctions on Russia.

Residents fled the country, with some making it into neighbouring countries such as Romania and Poland.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, about 100,000 people have been displaced since Russia’s invasion in the past two days.

Picture for illustration purposes. (Photo by Katell ABIVEN / AFP)

Lobby group AfriForum on Friday said it would approach the courts to obtain an urgent interdict to prevent government from donating R50 million to the Cuban government for hunger relief.

Earlier this month, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Alvin Botes, informed parliament’s portfolio committee on international relations about the relief refunds.

Botes said the donation was due to the socio-economic challenges faced by Cuba as battles United States sanctions that have posed a threat to food security in the country.

Picture: iStock

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms heavy rainfall and excessive lightning over the Mpumalanga Highveld up to the escarpment areas, the borderline of the north-eastern Tshwane Metro and the extreme southern central parts of Limpopo on Saturday.

This could result in localised flooding, damages to infrastructure, settlements (informal), property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock, localised and short term disruption to municipal and other essential services, localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, and minor vehicle accidents, warned the weather service in a statement on Friday.

Picture: iStock

Gauteng police recorded an increase in the murder rate between October and December last year.

“During the period under review, 243 more people were killed in Gauteng, which reflect an increase by 18.3%,” said Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela.

It also represents the highest increase in the murder rate in five years.

“Gauteng is the second province with the highest number of cases of murder during the period under review and this is mainly due to the size of the population,” emphasised Mawela.

A total of 41 murder cases during the same period were related to domestic violence where the majority of victims were females (23).

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole. Picture: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has resigned and will serve his last day on 31 March.

The Presidency confirmed that Sitole’s early termination of his contract term was by mutual agreement.

“President Ramaphosa and General Sitole have agreed that the early termination of the Commissioner’s contract is in the best interests of the country,” said the Presidency in a statement.

“The time until General Sitole’s departure will enable a proper handover of various tasks, including all ongoing investigations, to one of the senior members of the team at the Saps that had been assisting General Sitole.”

