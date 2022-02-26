Covid-19 SRD grant extension: Application process explained

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) that the special Covid-19 SRD grant (social relief of distress grant) will be extended.

Government first introduced the temporary relief measure back in April 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, as part of its R500 billion stimulus package.

SRD grant extension

The SRD grant has been extended until March 2023, and applications are still done online.

Citizens between the ages of 18 and 59 with no source of income, or those who are facing undue financial hardships due to unemployment during the pandemic may apply for assistance.

Go to https://srd.sassa.gov.za.

Enter your ID number and mobile number, and click ‘Send SMS’.

You will then receive a six digit OTP number, enter this number on the site and click ‘Verify PIN’.

Continue to Step 2 and agree to the terms and conditions.

How to apply via WhatsApp

Send a WhatsApp message to 082 046 8553.

You will then be promted to provide your personal details.

Once the OTP number is received, enter it on the site and click ‘Verify’.

You will then be asked to provide your surname and ID number.

Confirm the details and proceed to step 2, agree to the terms and conditions.

Alternatively, applicants may call 0800 60 10 11 and select option 3 for an official to lodge a reconsideration request on their behalf.

Declined SRD grant payments

If your application was declined, a request for consideration to be reviewed can be lodged through Sassa’s Covid-19 portal (https://srd.sassa.gov.za).

Government said all applicants who already lodged reconsideration requests “should continue to lodge requests for each month they are declined”.

In addition, clients who receive the grant via the Post Office are encouraged to update their banking details on the Sassa Covid-19 portal to have the grant paid into applicants’ personal bank accounts when approved.

Sassa will verify all bank accounts before approval, so ensure the details provided are correct to avoid any delays.

SRD grant cost govt R44 billion

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said during his inaugural national budget speech in Cape Town the SRD grant will cost government R44 billion over the next 12 months.

He said the Department of Social Development would receive the largest allocation of R58.6 billion over the medium term for its social welfare programmes.

“This emergency [R350] grant added to the country’s already extensive social safety net. South Africa now pays grants to more than 46% [approximately 18 million South Africans] of the population,” he said.

