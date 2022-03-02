Who is Jake White’s son, Wesley — Bath’s new signing?: Six facts

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Former Springbok World Cup-winning coach Jake White’s son, Wesley, has been in the news of late after signing a contract with English Premiership side Bath.

The 26-year-old loose-forward is one of three new signings at the club, who’ll be coached next season by former Bok assistant coach Johan van Graan.

But who exactly is White. Here are six facts about the current Bulls director of rugby’s son you might not know, according to the Bath website.

Vital stats

White was born in Johannesburg on 13 December 1995; he stands 1.85m tall and weighs 107kg.

Early years

White played his schools rugby for Bishops in Cape Town and ran out for the First Team at flank in 2013. He also featured for the Western Province U-18 team.

After school

After his matric year he joined the Sharks Academy, in 2014, the same time that his dad Jake was coaching in Durban at the Super Rugby franchise. At that stage, Wesley played hooker, but not long after his move to the east coast he left for Montauban, a French Pro D2 side. The move coincided with Jake taking charge of French team, Montpellier.

USA calling

The young White then opted to study in the US and he joined Lindenwood University in Missouri and in his three years there, he became a two-time Collegiate Rugby Championship winner and trained with the USA Eagles Sevens team. He also gained gained Major League Rugby experience at Austin Gilgronis.

Blitzboks

Having made a name for himself, White returned to South Africa and had trials with the Blitzboks at the National Sevens Academy in Stellenbosch. For whatever reason he never cracked the Blitzboks side and opted to move on with hiss career – to England.

Jersey

He joined Jersey Reds, a second division RFU Championship side, based in Saint Peter, Jersey, in the Channel Islands. They were founded in 1879 and are know as the Reds.