Five candidates who may take over from Jake White at Bulls

Four accomplished coaches or one dark horse could be tipped to take over from the departing Bulls coach.

Even before Jake White’s departure from the Bulls was confirmed on Friday, several names have been floated as potential successors at the Pretoria-based union.

Though he was contracted until 2027, White and the Bulls mutually agreed to part ways after the head coach allegedly fell out of favour with several players and coaches.

Edgar Rathbone, CEO of the Bulls, said, “He did amazing work here and it was a privilege to work with him as he helped our team become a superpower again. He has given us a great platform to build upon with a talented crop of young players who are just finding their true offering.”

In departure, White likened rugby to life, saying it is sometimes unfair. Still, he said it was an “absolute honour” to be part of Bulls rugby history and wished the club well.

The Bulls have reached three United Rugby Championship finals in four seasons. Who might help them finally win the trophy next season?

Johan Ackermann

Seemingly the favourite to replace White due to his strong relationship with Rathbone (who he worked with at the Lions) and president Willem Strauss, Johan Ackermann made a huge impact at the Joburg franchise, first as a forwards coach and then as head coach from 2013 to 2017.

Under Ackermann, the Lions returned to top-flight competition and reached three straight Super Rugby finals. He also earned three South African Coach of the Year awards (2014-2016).

He then spent three seasons at Gloucester and one at Red Hurricanes in Japan before taking up a consultancy role at the Junior Springboks. This latest contract (six months) began in January and was extended by one month to include the World Rugby U20 Championship.

Time will tell if he will pursue more work with the Junior Springboks or join the Bulls when his contract is over.

Johan Ackermann. Picture: Getty Images

Johann van Graan

Johann van Graan achieved greatness with Bath this season. The head coach claimed a treble: the EPCR Challenge Cup, English Premiership and Premiership Cup.

He has a contract until 2030 but is believed to still harbour ambitions of coaching the Bulls and eventually the Springboks.

Having reached the pinnacle of rugby in England, he may see the Bulls as his way back to South African rugby. Especially as he has been a Blue Bull all his life – first as a ball boy and later as a budding coach in his 20s, in the early 2000s.

He featured in successful coaching teams headed by Heyneke Meyer and Frans Ludeke. He later joined Meyer’s Bok staff between 2012 and 2015. His father was the late Barend van Graan, long-standing CEO of the Bulls.

Franco Smith

Former Cheetahs, Griquas and Springbok midfielder and flyhalf, Franco Smith, was loaned to the Bulls as a player for two seasons (1998 and 99) and in his first year became the leading South African scorer in the Super 12 before a knee injury sidelined him.

Now a coach who guided Glasgow Warriors to the 2024/25 URC title, Smith is under contract until 2026. However, he is reportedly frustrated by budget constraints and foreign player rules in Scotland.

He earned the URC Coach of the Season award for 2022/23 but could not follow up the success of his first two years in 2024/25. Glasgow Warriors were knocked out of the URC in the semi-finals, losing 37–19 to eventual champions Leinster.

Franco Smith, Director of Rugby at Glasgow Warriors. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Jacques Nienaber

The Bulls reportedly made offers to Jacques Nienaber when he was the defence coach for the Stormers and Western Province from 2008-2014.

When he left, he instead went to Munster (2016/17) before joining the Springboks on a full-time basis after being involved with them since 2011.

Nienaber left the Springbok setup after winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup as head coach, joining Leinster as their senior coach (under head coach Leo Cullen). In October last year, he said he was happy coaching at club level, preferring it over national duties.

Nienaber is in demand for his expertise and may be eyeing a return to South Africa, where he does not have to play second-fiddle to Cullen, though Nienaber has been widely praised for his contribution to the Irish team.

Former Bok boss Jacques Nienaber. Picture: Gallo Images

Chris Rossouw

Chris Rossouw, who has served as an assistant coach at the Bulls since 2019, could appeal to the board as a continuity option or a short-term transitional figure until a more accomplished coach is found.

After all, it was apparently Rossouw and another assistant coach, Andries Bekker, who spoke up for disgruntled players to the Bulls board before White and the Bulls parted ways.

The board may not be rewarding rebellion so much as recognising the leadership Rossouw demonstrates, as well as the connection he has to players that White evidently did not possess, in appointing him.

Rossouw has led an improvement in the Bulls’ backline play that was nothing short of revolutionary — 92 tries during the 2023/24 URC season, the highest in a single campaign, and 85 more this year.