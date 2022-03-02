G4S offering R1 million reward for information on guard killers

Citizen Reporter

G4S Cash solutions in Johannesburg are offering a R1 million reward for any credible or useful information that will lead to the arrests of suspects who killed a G4S security guard last month.

The incident occurred around 15h00 on Friday, 25 January 2022 at the Mnandi’s spar, on Tulip Road in Centurion.

The suspects approached him while he was loading a secure cross-pavement cash collection unit and shot him with a R5 rifle before fleeing with the cash device. They were unable to access the cash because of security technology installed across G4S devices.

Kevin Govender, CIT Director for G4S Cash Solutions, said: “We are devastated at this tragic and senseless loss, and have conveyed our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, as well as ensuring that the family is well looked after. We are making it a priority to ensure these criminals are held to account.”

The two suspects were caught on CCTV.

Anyone with information can contract, Ray Below on 083 321 3460 or Shaun Maleo on 083 750 4042. You can choose to be anonymous or provide information on record.

“Cash-In-Transit (CIT) and cross-pavement attacks are becoming more violent in nature. This is deeply concerning, because it puts the lives of our people in danger. In addition, these senseless attacks are futile as the technology we use means any cash stolen is completely unusable. Our message to would-be criminals is clear – don’t bother attacking our teams because you will get away with nothing of value,” says Govender.