Russia Today taken off DStv until further notice

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

MultiChoice has confirmed that as of Tuesday, Russia Today (Channel 407) will not be carried on the DStv platform “until further notice”.

“Sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union has led to the global distributor of the channel ceasing to provide the broadcast feed to all suppliers, including MultiChoice,” said MultiChoice in a statement on Tuesday evening.

The decision has received mixed reactions from South Africans, who have taken to social media to voice their opinions.

“Russia Today has gone from freeview. I was in two minds on this but having watched it on and off over the last few days I think it’s the right decision. All pretence at balance was gone. It was pure, unabashed lies and disinformation. And Russia needs to be attacked on all fronts,” tweeted Otto English, as others slam the decision.

Why are they so afraid of RT, of multiplicity of views? Yenzeni i Russia Today? Wenzeni u Putin? Only their propaganda can be broadcast? pic.twitter.com/gxiWn86I1W— Wonderboy Peters (@PetersWonderboy) March 2, 2022

This as the channel is still available in other African countries.