Zulu throne to remain vacant until specified cultural rituals are performed

Thapelo Lekabe

The Zulu Royal Family says until such a time that the core of the royal family members and the Zulu Royal Council sits to appoint a new King, the AmaZulu throne remains vacant.

Zulu Royal family

Prince Misuzulu’s coronation

The family noted the judgment handed down by the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday, giving the greenlight for the coronation of Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the new king of the Zulu nation.

Judge Isaac Madondo dismissed with costs an application lodged by late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s brother, Prince Mbonisi Zulu, to stop the coronation from going ahead, after ruling that Prince Misuzulu was the “undisputed successor to the throne”.

Judge Madondo also dismissed with costs an application by Zwelithini’s first wife, Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu, claiming 50% of the king’s estate.

Zulu Royal family statement

However, the judge ruled in favour of Queen Dlamini-Zulu’s two daughters’ – princesses Ntombizosuthu and Ntandoyenkosi – legal bid to interdict the execution of Zwelithini’s will, pending a trial court determining the authenticity of the signatures on the will.

The Zulu Royal family said the cases and judgments handed down on Wednesday had no bearing in the matter of the successor of the Zulu king.

“The Zulu Royal family further reiterates that as per our custom and tradition, pronouncements of a new King cannot be made without the family performing our sacred rituals specifically, Ukukhuphula Isilo (Connecting the King’s spirit), Ukugeza Izigodlo (Cleansing of the Royal Palaces) and especially Ukugeza Isihlalo (Cleansing the throne),” the royal family said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Court gives greenlight for Prince Misuzulu’s coronation

First anniversary of King Zwelithini’s passing

The family said as the first anniversary of Zwelithini’s passing approaches, on 12 March, they would like to assure the Zulu nation that the family prioritised the Zulu culture, the sacredness of the throne, and the stability of the royal Zulu family and the AmaZulu nation.

“We will guard and protect the legacy of his majesty, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuZulu, by honouring his wishes and those of his predecessors but ensuring that we remain orderly and diligent in handling matters of high sensitivity such as the appointment of a new King.

“We will ensure that in our quest of appointing a new King, we are guided by our Zulu customs, the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act 3 of 2019, and the submissions made by his majesty, the late King to the Nhlapho Commission.”

READ MORE: Zulu royal family rocked by claims king’s will may have been forged

The royal family stressed that the appointment of a new king was a delicate process that should not be rushed.

“Lest we allow interference from imposters acting as royal family members, political influence and the media to distract as from ensuring that the successor of his majesty, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuZulu begins his rule on a cleansed throne with a united family and nation.”

‘Tremendous relief’

Meanwhile, the Zulu traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, said Wednesday’s court ruling on Prince Misuzulu’s coronation brought “tremendous relief” to the Zulu nation.

Buthelezi in a statement said he was grateful Judge Madondo had laid to rest any argument the king was not properly identified by the royal family as the rightful heir to the throne.

He said the high court made it very clear Prince Misuzulu was indeed the undisputed successor to his father.

“We trust that this will open the way for his majesty our king to finally be coronated, as this is a legal formality. As Justice Madondo has confirmed, the king is already the de facto king of the Zulu nation, as I have always insisted,” Buthelezi said.

“I personally feel gratified that we may now see the stability that our nation has so longed for since the departure of his majesty our late king almost a year ago.

“This has been a painful time for the royal family and for the nation. We look forward to restored unity under the reign of his majesty our king.”

NOW READ: IFP-ANC spat leads to threats to cut Zulu Royal Palace’s water supply