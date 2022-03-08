Personal information not compromised, Samsung confirms after hack

Kgomotso Phooko

Samsung confirmed that no user information was compromised following a recent security breach related to internal data at the company.

Posts on social media have been swirling around about the South Korean technology giant being hacked.

News of the hack was reported earlier this month, allegedly by a group named Lapsus$.

According to The Verge, Samsung did not confirm nor deny the identity of the hackers.

200GB of stolen data

The group that is reportedly taking responsibility for the hacking shared screenshots, showing 200GB of stolen data, including source code used by Samsung for encryption and biometrics unlocking functions on Galaxy hardware.

In February, the alleged hackers Lapsus$ attempted to blackmail computer systems design services company, Nvidia, by threatening to leak data online unless Nvidia removed cryptocurrency mining limiters from certain GPUs and made drivers for these video cards open source.

It is not clear if Lapsus$ has made any demands to Samsung.

Samsung did not confirm if Lapsus$ is the group that stole data related to encryption and biometrics but the company confirmed that no personal data, belonging to either employees or customers, had been taken, according to The Verge.

Bloomberg reported that the tech company did confirm that there was security breach. “According to our initial analysis, the breach involves some source code relating to the operation of Galaxy devices, but does not include the personal information of our consumers or employees. Currently, we do not anticipate any impact to our business or customers. We have implemented measures to prevent further such incidents and will continue to serve our customers without disruption.”

