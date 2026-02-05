Honor reveals ‘unbreakable X9d AI smartphone,’ but do you need a case?

Honor unveiled its latest smartphone at Levelthree in Kramerville on Wednesday.

Smartphone maker Honour says it is focusing on a more durable phone in the X9d 5G.

Honor unveiled its latest smartphone at Levelthree in Kramerville, Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The Honor X9d is a significant upgrade over last year’s X9c with a bigger battery and camera.

Competition

Priced at R9 999, the X9d has been marketed as “the unbreakable AI smartphone,” competing in the mid- to upper-mid-range segment in South Africa, targeting users seeking durability, large battery capacity, and AI features.

The device will have to hold its own against competition from the likes of Samsung with its A56 5G, Oppo Reno15 Series, Vivo V60 Lite and Huawei Nova and Pura Series.

As of early 2026, Honor holds a top-three position in total unit sales, with some reports ranking it as high as number two behind Samsung.

ALSO READ: Oppo Reno 15 Pro and 15F lands in South Africa

Will you use a case?

The Citizen‘s first impression of the phone was that it was heavier than last year’s X9C, due to the larger battery. You may feel the slight thickness and weight of the phone in your pocket, but it won’t be that noticeable after a while.

The Honor X9d is now available in two colours: Sunrise Gold and Midnight. We would have loved to see a more diverse colour palette, like those in last year’s model.

CEO of Honor South Africa, Fred Zhou, said that while the company has confidence in the durability of the X9d.

“You can feel the quality. You can feel the durability by yourself. We have confidence, but we still hope people can use them carefully,” he said.

The company showed its durability with a series of tests, but these were in a control enviroment. While what we saw at the launch is promising, a longer time with the phone will give a better indication of how it will handle everyday use.

When we saw the phone, like many, our first thought was to put it in a case to avoid the everyday scratches and bumps.

This was something Zhou acknowledged, adding that they expect consumers to put their “R10 000 investment in a case.”

Whether putting an unbreakable phone in a case is necessary is a whole different debate.

Specs

On spec, the device has a triple-resistant premium performance certification and leads with 2.5m drop resistance, IP69K water resistance, and IP66 dust resistance.

The Honour X9d 5G is best described as a “reliability-first” smartphone, designed for users who prioritise battery longevity and physical protection over maximum gaming performance. It is aimed at users who need a robust phone for demanding environments or long travel.

Many Gen Zs pride themselves on features that let them take the ultimate selfie and post on social media, which the phone should handle well.

Honor has also included AI features into the phone, which is standard for most smartphones this year so far this year. The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) last month touted 2026 as the year of AI.

Honour X9d 5G is an Android device and has all the standard AI features you can expect, including translations, picture editing, and virtual assistants powered by Google AI.

It should be sufficient for most consumers, with more to be seen as AI technology rolls out over the course of the year.

ALSO READ: Want to upgrade your smartphone in 2026, this is what you need to know