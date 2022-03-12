Extreme weather, floods and accidents: Motorists urged to exercise caution

Cheryl Kahla

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) are on high alert over the weekend, following weather alerts for thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, which may result in slippery road conditions and flooding.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) predicted a wet weekend for Gauteng residents, especially in Roodepoort, Krugersdorp, Soweto, Carletonville and Vereeniging.

Extreme weather in Gauteng

Floods and accidents

Meanwhile, traffic authorities urged motorists to exercise caution after several accidents were reported in the West Rand.

Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson, Sello Maremane told Krugersdorp News: “Various crashes were reported across the province and in different parts of Johannesburg.”

“We appeal to road users to exercise safe driving. Motorists should adhere to road rules at all times [and] safeguard against unnecessary collisions.”

Reported accidents and floods

Maremane said the “rainy conditions are characterised by slippery roads and in some instances, flooding of roads, which pose danger to road users”.

Emergency services attended to accidents along the N1 North towards Maraisburg off-ramp, as well as the N12/R24 West before Gillooly’s, the N3 North before the London Road exit, and the R21 South on the link to the R24 West.

“The province has also experienced flooding in some areas such as the Buccleuch Low Bridge in Johannesburg and Goldman Street, corner Sauer in Florida amongst others”.

Road safety measures

It’s vital to maintain a safe following distance and to reduce speed during wet weather conditions, Maremane added.

Motorists should avoid crossing roads and bridges (especially man-made bridges) in low-lying areas prone to flooding.

It’s vital to remember wet weather conditions reduces visibility, steering ability and traction; and increases the time and space required to bring a vehicle to a complete stop.

Slippery roads and crosswinds

As per a spokesperson for Arrive Alive, extreme weather conditions “requires special skills from the driver”, as wet road surfaces can cause tyres to hydroplane.

Hydroplane, also known as aquaplane, is when a vehicle skims on a thin layer of water. If the tyres are worn, it is easier to happen.

Meanwhile, crosswinds – gusts of wind blowing across the direction that vehicles, boats, or aircraft are travelling in – may cause larger vehicles such as SUVs and vans to swerve.